Isotopes Win Series With 9-4 Triumph Over River Cats

August 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes connected on 14 hits, including seven extra-base knocks, while Albuquerque's pitching staff held the River Cats to just six hits on its way to a 9-4 win Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won seven of their last 10 games.

-During that 10-game stretch, Albuquerque has scored eight-plus runs in all seven wins and three runs in the three losses. The club has outscored opponents 78-48.

-The club also won its second series of the season (other: May 27-June 1, 4-2).

-Albuquerque has won 13 of its last 18 games against the River Cats in the Duke City. With the triumph, the Isotopes have also won their third-straight series over Sacramento in Albuquerque (others: 4-2, July 25-30, 2023, and 4-2, August 6-11, 2024).

-With a victory tomorrow, the club will win at least five games in a series for the eighth time since the PCL moved to six-game sets in 2021 (last: September 12-17, 2023, at El Paso).

-The Isotopes recorded 14 hits and have tallied double-digit knocks in 10 of their last 12 contests.

-Karl Kauffmann tossed 2.0 innings and allowed one run, earning the first save of his career. It's the club's 18th save on the year (last: July 26 at Salt Lake) and seventh in the second-half.

-Sam Hilliard went 2-for-4 with a double, his 11th homer and three RBI to extend his hit streak to 11 games. Slashing .364/.42/.864 with four doubles, three triples, four homers and 12 RBI. Also has an extra-base hit in nine-straight games, second-longest in MiLB in 2025 (longest: Ryan Ritter, 11, May 15-27). Has back-to-back three RBI games.

-Aaron Schunk went 2-for-5 with an RBI to extend his hit streak to 14 games. Slashing .434/.448/.660 with five doubles, two triples, one homer and 13 RBI. He's the fifth Isotope to record at least a 14-game hit streak in 2025 (others: Ryan Ritter, Owen Miller, Warming Bernabel and Zac Veen.

-Has a hit in 21 of his last 22 games, slashing .407/.416/.667 with six doubles, three triples, three homers and 23 RBI. Has a four-game multi-hit streak and a seven-game RBI streak.

-Keston Hiura belted his 15th homer of the year and fourth in his last seven games. Over his last eight games is slashing .367/.486/.933 (11x30) with three doubles, one triple and four homers.

-Braiden Ward singled and has a six-game hit streak, slashing .478/.556/.696 with three doubles, one triple and eight RBI. Has driven in a run in five of his last six games.

-Kyle Karros went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and RBI. It was his first Triple-A game with three hits and first since April 4, 2024, with Double-A Hartford. Over his last 11 games is hitting .341/.400/.512 with one double and two homers.

-Owen Miller tallied two singles, his first multi-hit game since July 11 at Round Rock.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for the series finale tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Anthony Molina while Mason Black is slated to toe the rubber for Sacramento.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.