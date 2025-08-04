Salt Lake Bees Series Recap at Oklahoma City

August 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Road Series #11

July 29 - August 3

Salt Lake 4-2

Game 1 - Salt Lake 8, Oklahoma City 2

WP: Brett Kerry (4 - 6) LP: Kyle Funkhouser (2 - 2)

The Salt Lake Bees defeated the Oklahoma City Comets 8-2 in the series opener. After stranding two walks in the first, Salt Lake's offense came alive with an RBI single from Chad Wallach in the second and a 430-foot solo homer by Matthew Lugo in the third. Lugo reached base three times and scored again in the fifth on a throwing error. OKC scored in the sixth on a Chuckie Robinson home run and added one more on a sac fly in the seventh. The Bees broke the game open in the seventh with five runs--four coming on a grand slam by Sebastián Rivero--despite recording only one hit in the inning. Salt Lake's bullpen sealed the win with two scoreless innings.

Game 2 - Salt Lake 10, Oklahoma City 1

WP: Sammy Peralta (3 - 2) LP: Matt Sauer (4 - 3)

Salt Lake rolled to a 10-1 win over Oklahoma City for its third straight victory, powered by a four-RBI night from Sebastian Rivero and a grand slam from Tucker Flint. Caden Dana threw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, while the bullpen combined for 5.1 shutout frames, allowing just one hit. Sebastian Rivero homered for the second straight game, and Tucker Flint's grand slam capped a five-run eighth as the Bees took a 2-0 series lead.

Game 3 - Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 5 - 10 Inn.

WP: Jack Little (5 - 4) LP: Jack Dashwood (1 - 3)

The Comets walked off the Bees in 10 innings, winning 6-5 despite being held hitless in extras. Both starters were perfect through three innings before Salt Lake built a 5-1 lead with a four-run fifth. Oklahoma City chipped away, tying the game in the ninth on a pair of two-out runs. In the 10th, Justin Dean scored the winning run on a throwing error after stealing third, giving the Comets their first win of the series.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 4, Oklahoma City 2

WP: Dakota Hudson (6 - 6) LP: Garrett McDaniels (2 - 1) SV: José Fermin (1)

Pitching dominated early as both teams were scoreless through four innings. Oklahoma City took a 2-0 lead with runs in the fifth and sixth, including an RBI from Chuckie Robinson and a two-out single by Nick Senzel. Salt Lake rallied in the seventh, scoring four runs on five hits to grab a 4-2 lead, highlighted by a Teodosio triple and RBI hits from Rivero, Sánchez, and Kavadas. The Bees' bullpen shut the door, with Chase Silseth and Jose Fermin combining for the final six outs to seal the comeback win.

Game 5 - Salt Lake 3, Oklahoma City 2

WP: Victor Mederos (7 - 5) LP: Landon Knack (3 - 4) SV: Sam Bachman (4)

Salt Lake rallied from an early deficit to edge Oklahoma City, 3-2, on Saturday night. The Comets struck first in the opening frame, but the Bees answered in the third on an RBI single by Niko Kavadas. Chad Wallach gave Salt Lake the lead with a solo homer in the fifth, and Chad Stevens added a sixth-inning sacrifice fly. Victor Mederos tossed seven strong innings, allowing just one run. CJ Alexander homered in the eighth to pull OKC within one, but Sam Bachman closed it out with a double play in the ninth to seal the win and the series.

Game 6 - Oklahoma City 12, Salt Lake 10

WP: Ronan Kopp (1 - 1) LP: Brett Kerry (4 - 7) SV: José Rodríguez (2)

The Comets outlasted the Bees in a back-and-forth slugfest, 12-10. Max Muncy started the scoring with a solo homer in the first, and after Salt Lake briefly took a 4-2 lead in the second--highlighted by Nelson Rada's bases-clearing single in his Triple-A debut--Oklahoma City quickly responded. CJ Alexander's RBI double helped the Comets retake the lead, and after a fifth-inning tie, the Comets pulled away with a four-run frame capped by Chuckie Robinson's three-run homer. Salt Lake rallied late, trimming the deficit to 12-10 in the ninth behind Chad Stevens' two-run homer and Sebastian Rivero's RBI double, but the comeback fell short as Yolmer Sánchez flew out to end the game.

Notable Performers

Matthew Lugo - 7-for-26 (.269). HR, 3B, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB, .859 OPS

Tucker Flint - 6-for-23 (.261), HR, 2B, 6 RBI, 6 R, .781 OPS

Sebastian Rivero - 5-for-16 (.313), 2 HR, 2B, 10 RBI, 2 R, 1.044 OPS

Niko Kavadas - 6-for-24 (.250), 2 2B, 3B, 5 R, 3 R, .762 OPS

Chad Stevens - 4-for-19 (.211), HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 5 R, 4 SB, .859 OPS

Victor Mederos - W, 7.0 IP, 6 H, ER, BB, 6 K

Dakota Hudson - W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Shaun Anderson - 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Sammy Peralta - W, 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K

Angel Felipe - 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 2.0 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Jose Fermin - 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 2.0 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Victor Gonzalez - 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Chase Silseth - 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 2.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs Las Vegas

Tuesday, August 5 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Family Night Presented by Holmes Homes

Wednesday, August 6 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Thursday, August 7 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Friday, August 8 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Farr Better Friday Presented by Farrs

Scheels Post Game Kids Run

Saturday, August 9 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Star Wars Night

Postgame Drone Show

Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, August 10 - 12:05 p.m. MST

Sunday Brunch at the Ballpark







