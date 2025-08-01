Aces Launch Three Homers, Come up Short 12-7 to Aviators

August 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Reno Aces (10-20, 47-58) fell 12-7 to the Las Vegas Aviators (12-18, 61-44), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, on Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The game remained tight until the eighth inning, when the Aviators broke a 7-7 tie with a five-run rally in the bottom half. Reno's pitching had trouble keeping Las Vegas off the bases, surrendering 18 hits-including six for extra bases-in the loss.

On the flip side, the BLC-Nine's offense stayed hot, launching three home runs. Juan Corniel highlighted a five-run second inning with his first career Aces and Triple-A homer, a three-run blast into right-center.

AJ Vukovich kept the power surge going in the third, clubbing his 14th of the year with a solo shot over the right-field porch. The 24-year-old has been locked in at the plate, going 25-for-77 (.325) with five doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 10 RBI this month.

Albert Almora Jr. wrapped up the Aces' scoring in the fourth, sending a Joey Estes sinker over the left-centerfield fence for his second homer of the series. The veteran outfielder continues to stay red-hot, hitting .326/.423/.539 with nine extra-base hits, including four home runs, and 19 RBI in July.

Reno will look to bounce back in Friday's matchup against the Aviators, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Notable Aces:

Juan Corniel: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Albert Almora Jr: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

