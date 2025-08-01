Vukovich's Game-Tying Blast Not Enough as Aces Fal, 10-9, in Extras

August 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Despite a late comeback, the Reno Aces (10-21, 47-59) dropped a hard-fought extra-innings battle to the Las Vegas Aviators (13-18, 62-44), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, in a 10-9 loss on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. With the win, Las Vegas evens the series at 2-2.

The Aviators jumped on the board early, plating seven runs in the first inning to put the Aces in an early hole. But the BLC-Nine didn't back down, clawing back from the five-run deficit. AJ Vukovich delivered the big blow with a game-tying solo shot-his team-leading 15th homer of the season-over the right-field porch in the seventh. The 24-year-old has been red hot, hitting .388 (26-for-67) with five doubles, two triples, three homers, and 11 RBI since July 6. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as Reno failed to capitalize in extra innings.

Andy Weber and Seth Brown got the offense started early, recording back-to-back doubles in the first to plate the Aces' first run. Weber finished with three hits and added an RBI single in the second. The dynamic infielder has been a steady presence in the lineup, slashing .303/.358/.450 with 19 extra-base hits and 26 RBI across 57 games.

Albert Almora Jr. extended his torrid stretch at the plate, lacing a two-run single into center in the second inning. The veteran outfielder is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, going 10-for-25 (.400) with four extra-base hits and 11 RBI during that span.

Juan Burgos made his Aces debut in the loss, tossing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Acquired in the recent trade that sent Eugenio Suárez to Seattle, the flamethrowing right-hander has been highly effective in the minors this season, posting a 0.82 ERA with 32 strikeouts and 10 walks over 33 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.

The Aces will aim to regain the series lead on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Notable Aces:

AJ Vukovich: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Andy Weber: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Albert Almora Jr: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

Gavin Logan: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Seth Brown: 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Cristian Pache: 3-for-5, 1 2B

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

RNO @ LV | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

8/1/25, 10: 37 -ÃÂ¯ PM RNO @ LV | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/780060/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Las Vegas Aviators 10, Reno Aces 9 Aug 1st, 2025 Aces starting lineup: Albert Almora Jr. (CF), Andy Weber (3B), Seth Brown (1B), René Pinto (C), Kristian Robinson (RF), A.J. Vukovich (LF), Cristian Pache (DH), Sergio Alcántara (SS), Juan Corniel (2B), Yu-Min Lin (P), Aviators starting lineup: Nick Martini (RF), Alejo Lopez (LF), Zack Gelof (2B), Willie MacIver (C), Daniel Susac (DH), Henry Bolte (CF), Euribiel Angeles (3B), Drew Swift (SS), Cooper Bowman (1B), Mitch Spence (P), Umpires -- HP: Ray Patchen. 1B: Pete Talkington. 3B: Trevor Dannegger.

Gametime Weather: 100 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 8 mph, Out To CF.

First pitch by Mitch Spence at 7:06 PM. local time.

Aces 1st (Aces 2, Aviators 0) -- Albert Almora Jr. strikes out swinging. Andy Weber doubles to center field. Seth Brown doubles to right-center field, Andy Weber scores.

René Pinto strikes out swinging. Kristian Robinson singles through the hole at second base, Seth Brown scores. A.J. Vukovich flies out to Henry Bolte.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aviators 1st (Aviators 7, Aces 2) -- Nick Martini doubles to left field. Alejo Lopez grounds out, Juan Corniel to Seth Brown, Nick Martini to 3rd. Zack Gelof reaches on throwing error by Sergio Alcántara, Nick Martini scores; Zack Gelof to 2nd. Willie MacIver singles to left field, Zack Gelof scores. Daniel Susac doubles to center field, Willie MacIver to 3rd. Henry Bolte singles to shallow center field, Willie MacIver scores; Daniel Susac to 3rd. Euribiel Angeles singles through the hole at second base, Daniel Susac scores; Henry Bolte to 2nd. Drew Swift singles to right-center field, Henry Bolte scores; Euribiel Angeles to 3rd. Cooper Bowman doubles down the left- field line, Euribiel Angeles scores; Drew Swift scores. Pitcher Change: Austin Pope replaces Yu-Min Lin. Nick Martini flies out to Kristian Robinson. Alejo Lopez grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Seth Brown.

(7 Runs, 7 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 2nd (Aviators 7, Aces 5) -- Cristian Pache singles to left field. Sergio Alcántara walks, Cristian Pache to 2nd. Juan Corniel out on a sacrifice bunt, Willie MacIver to Cooper Bowman, Cristian Pache to 3rd; Sergio Alcántara to 2nd. Albert Almora Jr. singles to center field, Cristian Pache scores; Sergio Alcántara scores; Albert Almora Jr. advances to 3rd on throwing error by Henry Bolte. Andy Weber singles through the hole at second base, Albert Almora Jr. scores. Seth Brown grounds into double play, Cooper Bowman to Drew Swift, Andy Weber out at 2nd, Seth Brown out at 1st.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB) Aviators 2nd (Aviators 8, Aces 5) -- Defensive Substitution: Gavin Logan replaces first baseman Seth Brown, batting 3rd, playing 1st. Zack Gelof grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Gavin Logan. Willie MacIver singles to deep second base, Willie MacIver advances to 2nd on throwing error by Austin Pope. Daniel Susac singles through the hole at shortstop, Willie MacIver to 3rd. Henry Bolte grounds into a force out, Sergio Alcántara to Juan Corniel, Willie MacIver scores; Daniel Susac out at 2nd. Henry Bolte steals 2nd base. Euribiel Angeles grounds out, Austin Pope to Juan Corniel to Gavin Logan.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 3rd (Aviators 8, Aces 5) -- René Pinto strikes out swinging. Kristian Robinson walks. Pitcher Change: Blake Beers replaces Mitch Spence. A.J. Vukovich singles to left field, Kristian Robinson to 2nd. Cristian Pache struck out looking. Sergio Alcántara walks, Kristian Robinson to 3rd; A.J. Vukovich to 2nd. Juan Corniel flies out to Alejo Lopez.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB) Aviators 3rd (Aviators 8, Aces 5) -- Drew Swift grounds out, Juan Corniel to Gavin Logan. Cooper Bowman strikes out swinging. Nick Martini flies out to Albert Almora Jr.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 4th (Aviators 8, Aces 5) -- Albert Almora Jr. flies out to Alejo Lopez. Andy Weber grounds out, Drew Swift to Cooper Bowman. Gavin Logan struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aviators 4th (Aviators 8, Aces 5) -- Pitcher Change: Taylor Rashi replaces Austin Pope. Alejo Lopez strikes out swinging, René Pinto to Gavin Logan. Zack Gelof grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Gavin Logan. Willie MacIver grounds out, Andy Weber to Gavin Logan.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 5th (Aviators 8, Aces 6) -- Pitcher Change: Aaron Brooks replaces Blake Beers. René Pinto grounds out, Cooper Bowman to Aaron Brooks. Kristian Robinson strikes out swinging. A.J. Vukovich singles to center field. Cristian Pache singles to deep shortstop, A.J. Vukovich to 2nd. Sergio Alcántara singles to right-center field, A.J. Vukovich scores; Cristian Pache to 3rd. Juan Corniel grounds out, Aaron Brooks to Cooper Bowman.

(1 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aviators 5th (Aviators 8, Aces 6) -- Daniel Susac strikes out on foul tip. Henry Bolte singles to shallow center field. Euribiel Angeles singles to deep shortstop, Henry Bolte to 2nd. Drew Swift struck out looking. Cooper Bowman struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 6th (Aviators 8, Aces 7) -- Albert Almora Jr. singles to left-center field. Andy Weber singles to center field, Albert Almora Jr. to 2nd. Gavin Logan flies out to Alejo Lopez, Albert Almora Jr. to 3rd; Andy Weber to 2nd. René Pinto grounds out, Drew Swift to Cooper Bowman, Albert Almora Jr. scores; Andy Weber to 3rd. Kristian Robinson grounds out, Euribiel Angeles to Cooper Bowman.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aviators 6th (Aviators 8, Aces 7) -- Nick Martini reaches on throwing error by Sergio Alcántara. Alejo Lopez singles to left field, Nick Martini to 2nd. Zack Gelof flies out to Albert Almora Jr., Nick Martini to 3rd. Willie MacIver grounds into double play, Andy Weber to Juan Corniel to Gavin Logan, Alejo Lopez out at 2nd, Willie MacIver out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 7th (Aces 8, Aviators 8) -- A.J. Vukovich hits a home run to right field on a 0-0 pitch. Cristian Pache strikes out swinging. Aces challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Sergio Alcántara struck out looking. Juan Corniel grounds out, Cooper Bowman to Aaron Brooks.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aviators 7th (Aces 8, Aviators 8) -- Pitcher Change: Juan Burgos replaces Taylor Rashi. Daniel Susac singles to left field. Henry Bolte walks, Daniel Susac to 2nd. Euribiel Angeles out on a sacrifice bunt, Juan Burgos to Juan Corniel, Daniel Susac to 3rd; Henry Bolte to 2nd. Drew Swift grounds out, Andy Weber to Gavin Logan. Cooper

8/1/25, 10: 37 -ÃÂ¯ PM RNO @ LV | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/780060/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Bowman strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 8th (Aces 8, Aviators 8) -- Albert Almora Jr. grounds out, Zack Gelof to Cooper Bowman. Andy Weber struck out looking. Gavin Logan singles to right-center field.

René Pinto grounds out, Drew Swift to Cooper Bowman.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aviators 8th (Aces 8, Aviators 8) -- Nick Martini grounds out to Gavin Logan. Alejo Lopez grounds out, Gavin Logan to Juan Burgos. Zack Gelof singles to deep second base. Willie MacIver lines out to Juan Corniel.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 9th (Aces 8, Aviators 8) -- Kristian Robinson grounds out, Zack Gelof to Cooper Bowman. A.J. Vukovich reaches on throwing error by Drew Swift. Cristian Pache doubles to right field, A.J. Vukovich to 3rd. Sergio Alcántara struck out looking. Juan Corniel grounds out, Zack Gelof to Cooper Bowman.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB) Aviators 9th (Aces 8, Aviators 8) -- Pitcher Change: Andrew Ho ! mann replaces Juan Burgos. Daniel Susac grounds out, Andy Weber to Gavin Logan. Henry Bolte grounds out, Juan Corniel to Gavin Logan. Aviators challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Euribiel Angeles struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 10th (Aces 9, Aviators 8) -- Pitcher Change: Scott McGough replaces Aaron Brooks. Juan Corniel starts inning at 2nd base. Albert Almora Jr. out on a sacrifice bunt, Scott McGough to Zack Gelof, Juan Corniel to 3rd. Andy Weber walks. Gavin Logan singles through the hole at second base, Juan Corniel scores; Andy Weber to 2nd. René Pinto strikes out swinging. Kristian Robinson grounds out, Zack Gelof to Cooper Bowman.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aviators 10th (Aviators 10, Aces 9) -- Pitcher Change: Juan Morillo replaces Andrew Ho ! mann. Euribiel Angeles starts inning at 2nd base. Drew Swift out on a sacrifice bunt, Juan Morillo to Juan Corniel, Euribiel Angeles to 3rd. Cooper Bowman strikes out swinging. Nick Martini doubles to right-center field, Euribiel Angeles scores.

Alejo Lopez walks. Zack Gelof singles to shallow left field, Nick Martini scores; Alejo Lopez to 2nd.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) WP: Scott McGough (4 - 0) LP: Juan Morillo (0 - 1) Time: 3:13.

Attendance: 5,620.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.