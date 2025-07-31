Pache Goes Yard, Aces Hold off Aviators in Close 10-9 Win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Reno Aces (10-19, 47-57) pulled away with a wild 10-9 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (11-18, 60-44), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, on Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The game quickly turned into an offensive slugfest, with both teams scoring four or more runs in the first two frames. Reno seized control in the third inning, capitalizing on a series of Aviators miscues-drawing multiple bases-loaded walks and tacking on a run via sacrifice fly.

Cristian Pache delivered the Aces' biggest swing of the night, launching a no-doubt two-run homer over the left-field porch to put Reno on the board in the top of the second. It marked Pache's first big fly of the season. The outfielder, plagued by injuries this year, has shown strong form since returning to the lineup on July 20, collecting three extra-base hits in six games.

The middle infield duo of Sergio Alcántara and Juan Corniel played pivotal roles in Reno's offensive surge. Alcántara turned in his best game since rejoining the club on July 23, going 3-for-4 with a double and drawing a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run in the third. The switch-hitter is batting .368 (7-for-19) with two extra-base hits since reuniting with the Aces. Corniel also had a breakout night, notching two RBI knocks-including an RBI double in the fifth inning.

Albert Almora Jr. continued his hot streak atop the Aces' lineup, going 1-for-3 with two RBI and two walks. The veteran outfielder has been on fire throughout July, slashing .333/.434/.524 with eight extra-base hits-including three homers-and 18 RBI over 20 games.

Juan Morillo earned his second save of the season, slamming the door in the ninth to preserve the one-run lead. The flamethrower has been excellent for Reno this year, posting a 2.19 ERA with 15 strikeouts and six walks across 12 1/3 innings.

The Aces will take a three-game winning streak into Thursday's contest against the Aviators, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Cristian Pache: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Juan Corniel: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Sergio Alcantara: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Albert Almora Jr: 1-for-3, 2 RBI

J Morillo: S (2), 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K







