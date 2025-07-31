Chihuahuas Win in 10 Innings Wednesday Night in Round Rock

July 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning Wednesday night at Dell Diamond and beat the Round Rock Express 8-6. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

Trailing by one run in the top of the eighth inning, El Paso designated hitter Rodolfo Duran hit a game-tying solo home run to left field. It was Duran's fifth homer this season and four of them have come in the seventh inning or later. First baseman Nate Mondou went 3-for-6 with an RBI and has three hits in two of his last three games. Left fielder Tim Locastro walked four times to tie the Chihuahuas' season high for walks in a game.

The Chihuahuas' first four runs all came with no outs in the third inning, as the first seven batters all reached first on a single or a walk. The Chihuahuas are now 3-5 in extra-inning games, while Round Rock is 9-5. At three hours and 49 minutes, Wednesday was the longest game of the season for El Paso.

Team Records: El Paso (55-48, 17-11), Round Rock (47-54, 13-13)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Wes Benjamin (3-7, 6.75) vs. Round Rock RHP Cory Abbott (1-3, 7.84). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







