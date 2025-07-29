OKC Comets Game Notes - July 29, 2025

July 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees (10-17/39-62) at Oklahoma City Comets (17-10/63-39)

Game #103 of 150/Second Half #28 of 75/Home #52 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Brett Kerry (3-6, 9.47) vs. OKC-RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2-1, 6.61)

Tuesday, July 28, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets return home for a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Tuesday...The Comets went 7-2 during their nine-game road trip that wrapped up Sunday and own the best overall record in Triple-A at 63-39.

Last Game: A three-run fifth inning put the Reno Aces ahead for good as they went on to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 6-2, Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. The Comets had several late chances to cut into the deficit, loading the bases with one out in both the seventh and ninth innings of the series finale between the teams, but were unable to bring in a run. Oklahoma City jumped out to a quick early lead when Ryan Ward singled up the middle to bring home a run in the first inning. Reno tied the score in the bottom of the inning on a RBI double by Seth Brown. In the fifth inning, Reno loaded bases before an out was made before Andy Weber went on to knock a RBI single and Brown later hit a two-run double for a 4-1 lead. The Aces tacked on another run in the sixth inning before the teams exchanged runs in the eighth inning, including a RBI single by OKC's Austin Gauthier. Oklahoma City brought the potential tying run to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning, but each of the next two batters struck out.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Kyle Funkhouser (2-1) is scheduled to make his fifth appearance of July and second start...Funkhouser last pitched July 23 in Reno, following opener Garrett McDaniels, and pitched 5.0 innings. He allowed two runs and five hits along with two walks and three strikeouts and earned the win in the Comets' 9-3 road victory...His last true start was July 8 against Sugar Land in OKC. He pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks with one hit batter and five K's in his longest outing of the season...Over his last five outings starting June 26, Funkhouser has allowed three runs and 13 hits across 18.0 innings, holding opponents 13-for-63 (.206) with 19 strikeouts...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May after spending time with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League where he made seven appearances...Funkhouser missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and played five games with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers organization in June 2023 between stints on the Injured List...Funkhouser was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville and made 70 appearances with Detroit from 2020-21.

Against the Bees: 2025: 5-1 2024: 8-4 All-time: 84-71 At OKC: 42-32

The Comets and Bees meet for their second and final series of the season as well as their lone series of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Oklahoma City traveled to the Bees' new home, The Ballpark at America First Square, April 22-27 with the Comets winning the series, 5-1. Three of the games were decided by one run, including both of the final two games of the set, which the Comets won...James Outman led OKC with 12 hits over the six games, while Alex Freeland picked up seven RBI and Ryan Ward hit three home runs...The Bees and OKC closed out the 2024 season against one another with the final series played by the Bees at their former home stadium Smith's Ballpark Sept. 17-22, 2024 with OKC winning, 4-2...Oklahoma City won the 2024 season series against the Bees, 8-4, marking OKC's eighth season series win in nine seasons against the Bees...OKC outscored the Bees, 75-46, in last season's series and hit 19 home runs over 12 games, while holding Salt Lake without a homer...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 45-26 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series.

Fresh Start: The Comets are 7-2 following the All-Star Break - tied with Tacoma for the PCL's best record during that time. The stretch included a six-game winning streak - tied for the team's longest of the season - but the Comets have lost two of their last three games since...The Comets own the best overall record in Triple-A at 63-39, and with a win tonight can tie their season-high mark at 25 games above .500...OKC owns a 17-10 record during the second half of the PCL season - two games behind league-leading Tacoma (19-8), which has won 14 of its last 17 games, including 10 of the last 12.

Offensive Findings: The Comets were held to two runs on eight hits Sunday in Reno as they scored fewer than five runs for the first time since the All-Star Break...The Comets left 13 runners on base overall in the game - the fourth-most they've left on base in a game this season and went 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position Sunday after going .358 (34x95) with RISP over the previous seven games. With runners on base overall, the Comets went 4-for-22. The Comets drew nine walks Sunday, yet none ended up scoring...Entering Sunday, the Comets had scored at least five runs in eight straight games (72 R) to match their season-best stretch. They had also recorded at least 10 hits in seven straight games (93 H) for the team's longest stretch of consecutive double-digit hit games since July 18-25, 2019...Entering Sunday, the Comets had batted .342 (93x272) over the previous seven games...OKC was limited to 12 runs over the final three games of the series in Reno after scoring 38 runs over the first three games of the series...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL with 519 walks and 153 stolen bases while ranking tied for first with 130 home runs, second with 672 runs and third with 983 hits.

Home Less: Oklahoma City has been one of the PCL's best teams on the road this season, owning the league's best road record at 35-16 with wins in nine of its last 11 road games as well as 16 of the last 21 road games. The Comets are 9-0-1 through their first 10 road series of the season. Additionally, the Comets bat at a league-leading .297 clip in away games, while their 83 home runs, 551 hits and 381 runs (.75 RPG) are tops in the league on the road. OKC's 4.97 ERA in road games is second-lowest in the league...At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season, the Comets own a 28-23 record and have lost a season-high four straight home games. They own a .260 AVG with 291 runs scored (5.7 RG) and 47 home runs - third-fewest among PCL teams in home games. OKC's 5.25 ERA in home games ranks seventh-lowest out of 10 teams.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games with a RBI single in the first inning Sunday in Reno. During the hitting streak, Ward is 26-for-68 (.382) with 14 extra-base hits and 22 RBI and has collected at least one RBI in six straight games (7 RBI), equaling his season-high mark. The hitting streak is the longest by an OKC player since Jonathan Araúz hit safely in 17 consecutive games April 6-28, 2024...Ward leads the Minors with 94 RBI and 122 hits this season as well as 56 extra-base hits and 238 total bases. He ranks second among all Minor League players with 28 home runs and 80 runs scored.

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia went 1-for-3 with two walks Sunday as he finished the Reno series hitting safely in all five games he played, going 11-for-21 (.524) with six RBI and five runs scored...He has also hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 13-for-30 (.433) with seven RBI and eight runs scored.

Dean's List: Justin Dean led off Sunday's game with a double, drew three walks and scored a run as he reached base four times and has now reached base safely in 20 straight games. The on-base streak is tied for the second-longest by a Comets player this season with Alex Freeland and is the longest since Esteury Ruiz reached base in a team-best 24 straight games May 16-June 19...Dean has hit safely in 17 of the 20 games and is batting .329 (27x82) since July 2 and leads all PCL players with 13 stolen bases this month.

Gator Aid: Austin Gauthier went 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI Sunday as he recorded a third straight multi-hit game (7x11) and fourth multi-hit outing in his last five games. He is 11-for-20 with five runs scored during the five-game stretch and has also hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 18-for-44 (.409). Over those 11 games, Gauthier has nearly has as many multi-hit games (six) as he did through his first 65 games this season (seven).

Around the Horn: The Comets have won three straight series openers and went on to take 2-0 starts in each of the last three series...Nick Senzel extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single and scored a run Sunday. During his hitting streak, Senzel is 12-for-32 (.375) with 12 runs scored. He is one game shy of matching his longest hitting streak of the season of nine games May 31-June 12...Noah Miller finished with a multi-hit game Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. He has three multi-hit outings in his last five games (8x20)...The Comets pace the PCL with 153 stolen bases, including four straight games with at least two steals (9 SB).







