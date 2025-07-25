Early Lead Spoiled as El Paso Walks-off Sugar Land in Extras

July 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, TX - Even though the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-11, 51-47) raced out to a 4-0 lead, the El Paso Chihuahuas (14-11, 32-47) scored five unanswered runs, including a walk-off single in the 10th, to sink Sugar Land 5-4 on Friday night at Southwest University Park. The Space Cowboys are 5-2 in extra-inning games this season and 2-1 in the second half. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Sugar Land loaded the bases in the first as Jesús Bastidas took a two-out walk, Edwin Díaz singled through the left side and Omar Narváez drew a base on balls on the eighth pitch of his at-bat against RHP Logan Gillaspie. In the ensuing plate appearance, Luis Castro swatted a two-RBI single up the middle to put the Space Cowboys ahead, 2-0.

Sugar Land added to their advantage in the top of the second. César Salazar scolded a lead-off double off the top of the right-field wall before Quincy Hamilton brought him in with an RBI single. Hamilton then went first to third on a base knock from Bryan Lavastida, and Luis Guillorme reached on catcher's interference, putting runners on the corners. With one out in the inning, Bastidas laced a single to left, allowing Hamilton to score while stretching the Space Cowboys' lead to 4-0.

El Paso scored an unearned run in the bottom of the second before tying the game in the home half of the third with a three-run frame, including a two-RBI double from Clay Dungan.

Hamilton and Lavastida led off the top of the fourth with walks but were stranded as the 2-3-4 in Sugar Land's lineup were retired.

RHP AJ Blubaugh stranded a runner on second in the bottom of the fourth before picking up the first two outs of the fifth. RHP Michael Knorr relieved Blubaugh and needed one pitch to close out the fifth by inducing a first-pitch lineout. Knorr stayed out for the sixth and tossed a perfect frame to send the game tied at four heading into the latter innings.

Guillorme started the top of the seventh with a walk, and with one out in the inning, Díaz also took a base on balls. However, back-to-back strikeouts ended the frame and left the runners on base.

RHP Jordan Weems was summoned for the home of the seventh and fired a 1-2-3 frame with two punchouts to keep the game knotted up at four heading into the eighth.

After RHP Tayler Scott spun a perfect eighth, the South African posted a zero in the ninth, helped by Salazar throwing out Dungan trying to steal third, to send the game to extras tied at four. Sugar Land's bullpen retired 12 of the 13 El Paso batters they faced from the final out of the fifth to the end of the ninth while not allowing a hit.

After Sugar Land did not score in the top of the 10th, Forrest Wall hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th, as the Space Cowboys fell in extras, 5-4.

NOTABLE:

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 25 games, the longest from a Space Cowboys' batter in 2025, after going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored on Friday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has eight doubles, four homers, 23 RBI and 18 runs scored. Bastidas is currently on an 11-game hitting streak, with six multi-hit games over that span, going 19-for-46 (.413) with five doubles, a homer, 10 RBI and eight runs scored.

- Omar Narváez extended his on-base streak to eight games after drawing two walks on Friday. Over his on-base streak, Narváez is 6-22 (.273) with a homer, three RBI, 11 walks and four runs scored.

- AJ Blubaugh went 4.2 innings on Friday, allowing four runs, three earned, with a walk and three strikeouts. Blubaugh has given up three earned runs or less in all four of his starts in July.

- Jordan Weems hurled 1.0 scoreless inning on Friday with two strikeouts. In the month of July, Weems has allowed one earned run across 5.1 innings and five appearances with six strikeouts and a 1.69 ERA.

- Luis Guillorme played his second game with Sugar Land on Major League rehab on Friday and took two walks, his 10th multi-walk game with the Space Cowboys this season.

