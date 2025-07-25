Mondou's Hitting Streak Ends in Thursday Loss
July 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-2 Thursday night at Southwest University Park to end the Chihuahuas' three-game winning streak. It was Sugar Land's second win in nine tries against El Paso this year.
Chihuahuas second baseman Nate Mondou went 0-for-5 to end his 22-game hitting streak, which was the second-longest in Chihuahuas' history. It also ended Mondou's 27-game on-base streak. Right fielder Forrest Wall hit a double in the first inning to move his on-base streak to 23 games.
Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier allowed one run in 2.2 innings in an MLB Injury Rehab start Thursday. Wes Benjamin made his 18th start of the season for the Chihuahuas, which is tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League. El Paso relievers Jason Blanchard and Manuel Castro both pitched more than one inning and didn't allow any runs.
Team Records: Sugar Land (51-46, 12-10), El Paso (52-47, 14-10)
Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP AJ Blubaugh (5-8, 5.86) vs. El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie (0-1, 7.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
