Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Round Rock

July 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/24 vs. Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP RHP Casey Lawrence (4-2, 4.56) vs. Round Rock LHP Michael Plassmeyer (5-2, 4.38)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Jackson Kowar - recalled by Seattle

ADD LHP Brandyn Garcia (#22) - optioned to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Put up double-digit runs for the second time in as many games against Round Rock, winning 11-6 on Wednesday night...the Express led 4-1 after the top of the fifth, as Tacoma's lone run came on a Tyler Locklear homer, his third consecutive hit that left the yard...Tacoma got back on top in the bottom of the fifth, plating five runs...Samad Taylor delivered an RBI single before Harry Ford cranked a grand slam to right field, his second slam of the year, giving Tacoma a 6-4 lead...Round Rock promptly tied the game in the top of the sixth on back-to-back home runs from Cooper Johnson and Frainyer Chavez to even the score at six apiece...Tacoma took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame, getting an RBI single from Rhylan Thomas and an RBI double from Locklear to lead 8-6...Tacoma plated three more in the eighth thanks to an RBI single from Ford, a Leody Taveras sacrifice fly and a Spencer Packard single to lead 11-6...Tayler Saucedo, Juan Burgos, Jesse Hahn and Troy Taylor kept Round Rock off the board for the final 3.2 innings in the win.

TYLER TWO TIMES: INF Tyler Locklear followed up a career-game on Tuesday with another stellar performance on Wednesday, going 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and a walk, reaching base in all five plate appearances...Locklear has now reached base in 10-straight plate appearances and has hits in each of his last eight at-bats... Locklear is the third PCL player to tally consecutive four-hit games this season, and the first Rainier to do so since Kevin Padlo on September 5-6, 2021...by reaching base five times in back-to-back games, he became the second Rainier this year (and the only two since 2005) to reach base five times in consecutive games, joining Samad Taylor (July 5-6)...of the 28 PCL hitters to reach base five times in consecutive games since 2005, Locklear is one of 10 to not record an out...only two PCL players have done it in three straight games: San Antonio's Trent Grisham (July 27-30, 2019) and Fresno's Carter Kieboom (June 22-24, 2019).

TAVERAS BRINGS THE THUMP: Over his last six games, OF Leody Taveras has gone 9-for-22 with five extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple, two home runs), driving in 11 runs...his six extra-base hits in July are the most he's recorded in a month at any level this season (Majors or minors) and the most since he recorded eight in May of 2024 with the Texas Rangers...Taveras' .441 slugging percentage is his highest in a month since he slugged .516 in May of 2023, hitting six doubles, one triple and a home run that month, also with the Texas Rangers.

SHENTON STAYS HOT: INF Austin Shenton tied his career-high with three walks on Tuesday afternoon, doing so for the eighth time in his career and the second time this season (also: June 27)...it's the second time this season that a Rainier has drawn three walks out of the ninth spot in the order (also: Blake Hunt, April 25 vs SUG)...Shenton's two walks on Wednesday extended his on-base streak to 21 games, becoming the fifth Rainier with a 20-game on-base streak this season...over his streak, he's hit .321 (22x69) with five doubles and four home runs, driving in 15 runs...he's drawn 21 walks to 19 strikeouts in that span, sporting a .478 on-base percentage, a .565 slugging percentage and a 1.043 OPS in that time.

ON THE HUNT FOR WALKS: C Blake Hunt has drawn a walk in each of his last five games and multiple in each of his last three games... the longest streak by a Rainier this season...Hunt is the first Rainier to draw multiple walks in three consecutive games since Leo Rivas did so from July 19-21, 2024...is the seventh PCL player to draw multiple walks in three consecutive games this year...Sugar Land's Zack short is the only PCL player this year to draw multiple walks in four-straight games...the last Rainier to accomplish that was Jose Caballero, who did so from March 31-April 4, 2023, one of two Rainiers since 2005 to do so (also: Michael Saunders, from July 18-21, 2011).

RHYLAN CRUISES AT CHENEY: OF Rhylan Thomas is putting up one of the best seasons for a Rainier at Cheney Stadium, hitting .354 (68x192) in 49 home games this season, the fourth-best home batting average of any PCL hitter...Thomas' .354 average is the third-best for any Rainier in a single season at Cheney Stadium (minimum 150 at-bats)...he trails only the .355 (76x214) hit by Matt Mangini in 2010 and the .392 (65x166) that Shin-Soo Choo hit in 2006...Thomas' 68 hits at Cheney Stadium are ninth-most by a Rainier since 2005, 11 shy of the 79 hits Bryan LaHair recorded in 2007.

JULY JAMMING: Since the calendar turned to July, the Rainiers have been one of the best teams in Triple-A, going 14-3, the best record in the circuit...offensively, Tacoma leads all Triple-A teams with 164 runs (31 more than next-closest), 198 hits, 105 walks drawn, a .321 batting average, a .424 on-base percentage and their .922 OPS in July is the second-highest, ranking third with a .498 slugging percentage...on the mound, the Rainiers' 43 walks issued are the fewest in Triple-A...Tacoma has plated at least nine runs in 14 of their 17 games this month and double-digit runs in 10 of them.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 10-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday...both teams scored two runs in the second inning before the Brewers rattled off eight unanswered runs to take the victory...Ben Williamson went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk in the loss...Dominic Canzone drove in the Mariners' other run, going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.







