14th International Diwali Dussehra Festival Set for October 4 at Constellation Field

SUGAR LAND, TX - The 14th International Diwali Dussehra Festival in Texas is set for Saturday, October 4 at Constellation Field.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of, while children seven and under receive free admission, and parking is free.

Diwali, known as the 'Festival of Lights,' is a cultural celebration that symbolizes hope, prosperity and universal brotherhood. The festival is organized by Shri Sita Ram Foundation, a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit, and has become one of the largest multicultural festivals in Texas, bringing in families from communities all around the state and beyond.

Festival goers will be able to shop at tables setup throughout the stadium for jewelry, clothing and more, and there will be stage performances, activities for kids, a parade and fireworks to end the evening. The Diwali Dussehra Festival is scheduled to run from 4 pm to 10 pm on October 4.

Inquiries related to the 14th International Diwali Dussehra Festival can be sent to Deva Chegondi, the Administrative Officer of the Shri Sita Ram Foundation, by calling (713) 597-6941 or by emailing Deva@shrisitaram.org.

