Comets Deal Aces a Loss

July 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Rehabbing Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell threw 4.2 scoreless innings, Hunter Feduccia drove in four runs and the Oklahoma City Comets pitching staff carried a no-hit bid into the ninth inning during a 5-1 win over the Reno Aces Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. Feduccia's first RBI occurred on a single in the second inning to give the Comets (17-9/63-38) a 1-0 lead. Ryan Ward added a RBI single in the third inning to make it 2-0. Feduccia blasted a two-run homer in the sixth inning and delivered another RBI single in the eighth inning to give the Comets a 5-0 advantage. Snell did not allow a run or hit across 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts. Relievers José Rodríguez and Garrett McDaniels followed Snell with a combined 3.1 hitless innings and retired all 10 batters, as the Comets held Reno (7-19/44-57) without a hit through eight innings. However, Albert Almora led off the bottom the ninth inning with a triple to right-center field and later scored on a wild pitch, representing the Aces' only run and hit of the night.

Of Note:

-The Comets have won seven of their last eight games and nine of their last 10 road games...With Saturday's win, they clinched a series win in Reno regardless of Sunday's results and are now 9-0-1 in road series this season with a 35-15 road record...At 63-38 overall, the Comets have matched their season high at 25 games above .500.

-OKC nearly notched its first no-hitter since 2009 before a leadoff triple in the ninth inning. The Aces have never been no-hit in their franchise history, which began in 2009. Additionally, there has never been a no-hitter thrown at hitter-friendly Greater Nevada Field...However, the Comets allowed a season-low one hit and completed the team's first one-hitter since Aug. 24, 2024 against El Paso. The pitching staff racked up 13 strikeouts and at one point retired 14 consecutive batters between the fourth and eighth innings.

-Blake Snell continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 4.2 innings, allowing no runs or hits, with four walks and seven strikeouts. Snell threw 76 pitches, with 40 strikes.

-Hunter Feduccia led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run and season-high four RBI. During the current series, Feduccia is 10-for-18 with three extra-base hits and six RBI.

-Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to 15 games, going 1-for-4 with a RBI single. During the streak, Ward is 25-for-63 (.397) with 14 extra-base hits and 21 RBI...Ward collected his Minor League-leading 93rd RBI of the season.

-Nick Senzel went 2-for-3 with a double and a season-high three runs. He has hit safely in seven straight games, going 11-for-27 (.407).

-Justin Dean went 1-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases, as he is now on a 19-game on-base streak...Dean is up to 13 stolen bases in July and 24 steals for the season.

-The Comets scored at least five runs for an eighth straight game (72 R) to match a season high. The team has also collected at least 10 hits in seven straight games for the first time since 2019. During the last seven games, the Comets have 93 hits and have batted .342 (93x272) overall, including .358 (34x95) with runners in scoring position.

The Comets finish their series in Reno starting at 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2025

