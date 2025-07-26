Ullola Fans Seven on Saturday Night Against El Paso

EL PASO, TX - While RHP Miguel Ullola rang up seven batters and Jacob Melton recorded two doubles, his second-straight multi-hit game, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-12, 51-48) fell, 5-1, to the El Paso Chihuahuas (15-11, 53-47) on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Melton ambushed the first pitch of his at-bat in the top of the first and roped a one-out double into right. However, the final two Space Cowboys of the frame were retired, keeping Sugar Land off the board.

The Space Cowboys threatened in the top of the second as Tommy Sacco Jr. lined a two-out single to left and Kenedy Corona walked, but the runners were left on.

Ullola (L, 5-3) ripped through El Paso's lineup in the bottom of the first as he struck out the side on 14 pitches and punched out two more in the bottom of the second to post a scoreless frame.

The Chihuahuas broke the deadlock in the third as El Paso scored two runs on a walk, double, sacrifice fly and bunt single to take a 2-0 lead. Ullola responded in the fourth by stranding a runner at third with an inning-ending strikeout, his seventh of the night. The righty went 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with five walks and seven strikeouts. Ullola has fired seven strikeouts or more in back-to-back starts.

Kenedy Corona reached second on an error to start the top of the fifth, while Jacob Hurtubise slapped a single into right, putting runners on the corners with nobody out as the lineup flipped over. With one gone in the inning, Melton lined a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Corona, as Sugar Land cut their deficit in half, 2-1.

RHP Jayden Murray relieved Ullola in the bottom of the fifth and posted a zero before tossing a shutout sixth, throwing 2.1 scoreless frames overall. However, El Paso opened the game up with three runs in the seventh to make it a 5-1 game.

The Space Cowboys loaded the bases in the top of the eighth as Melton led off the inning with his second double of the game, Edwin Díaz flicked a bloop single into shallow center and Luis Castro drew a two-out walk. However, a first-pitch flyout retired the side in the eighth and Sugar Land was set down in order in the ninth, leading to their 5-1 defeat.

NOTABLE:

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 26 games, the longest from a Space Cowboys' batter in 2025, after going 1-for-4 on Saturday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has eight doubles, four homers, 23 RBI and 18 runs scored. Bastidas is currently on a 12-game hitting streak, tied for the longest from a Space Cowboy this season, going 20-for-50 (.400) with five doubles, a homer, 10 RBI and eight runs scored. Bastidas' on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL.

- Jacob Melton picked up two doubles on Saturday as part of a 2-for-3 game with an RBI. Dating back to Melton's final four games with the Astros, before being placed on the injured list, the outfielder has a hit in five of his last six contests. In two games on Major League rehab, Melton has recorded two hits in each contest.

- Miguel Ullola went 4.0 innings on Saturday with two earned runs and seven strikeouts. Ullola has recorded 28 strikeouts in four starts in the month of July with a 3.38 ERA. The Dominican Republic native came into Saturday's start ranked tied for fourth in the PCL in strikeouts.

- Collin Price is currently on a 10-game on-base streak after going 1-for-3 with a walk on Saturday. During his on-base streak, Price is 15-for-35 (.429) with three doubles, two triples, a homer, five RBI, seven walks and five runs scored. Price is also on a seven-game hitting streak, going 13-for-25 (.520) with six extra-base hits and four multi-hit games.

- Jacob Hurtubise made his season debut with Sugar Land on Saturday after signing with Houston and being assigned to Sugar Land on Friday, going 1-for-4 with an outfield assist in the eighth inning.

- Jacob Hurtubise made his season debut with Sugar Land on Saturday after signing with Houston and being assigned to Sugar Land on Friday, going 1-for-4 with an outfield assist in the eighth inning.







