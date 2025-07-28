Jeremy Peña Assigned to Sugar Land on Major League Rehab

SUGAR LAND, TX - Houston Astros All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña has been assigned to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on a Major League rehab assignment as announced by the Houston Astros on Monday.

Peña is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment when the Space Cowboys take on the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm CT. Tickets for Tuesday night's game can be purchased online here. All Major League rehab assignments are subject to change without notice.

The 2022 ALCS and World Series MVP is scheduled to return to Sugar Land for the first time since 2021 when he appeared in 30 games for Sugar Land, slashing .287/.346/.598/.944 with four doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 19 RBI and 22 runs scored. This season with the Astros, Peña was named an American League All-Star after batting .322 in 82 games with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 48 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in 17 attempts.

Sugar Land begins a six-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Tacoma Rainiers.







