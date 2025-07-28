Lawrence and Locklear Sweep Pacific Coast League's Weekly Awards

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - Rainier fans witnessed two of the most dominant performances in the Pacific Coast League this past week at Cheney Stadium, culminating in a sweep of the league's weekly awards as RHP Casey Lawrence and INF Tyler Locklear were named the PCL Pitcher and Player of the Week on Monday.

Lawrence, 37, threw the PCL's first nine-inning complete game on Thursday. He allowed just two hits in the game: a solo home run in the first inning, and a single in the ninth. He retired 20 Round Rock hitters from the final out of the second inning through the first out of the ninth. It is only the second nine-inning complete game at Triple-A this year, joining Louisville's Adam Plutko, who went the distance against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 20. It was the Rainiers' first complete game since Emerson Hancock threw a complete-game shutout on July 21, 2024, against Reno. The two hits allowed by Lawrence are the fewest in a nine-inning complete game at Triple-A since Gwinnett's Kyle Wright threw a two-hit shutout against Nashville on September 19, 2021. The last nine-inning complete game with fewer than two hits allowed was on August 19, 2019, when Buffalo's TJ Zeuch threw a no-hitter against Rochester. Zeuch's catcher that day was current Rainiers' coach Beau Taylor. Lawrence is the first Triple-A pitcher at 37 years old to pitch a complete game since Cesar Valdez threw one for Salt Lake on May 5, 2022, and the first 37-year-old to throw a nine-inning complete game with two or fewer hits allowed since Ramon Ortiz went the distance for Buffalo on July 30, 2010 (9.0 IP, 2H).

The McSherrystown, Pennsylvania native is 5-2 with a 3.99 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) for the Rainiers this year, allowing 25 earned runs in 56.1 innings, walking just nine while striking out 35. Lawrence's complete game is his fourth with the Rainiers, the most for a Tacoma pitcher since 2005.

Locklear, the Mariners' No. 9 Prospect according to MLB Pipeline, opened the series against Round Rock on a tear, reaching base in each of his first 11 plate appearances of the series, going 9-for-9 with one double, four home runs, nine RBI and two walks in that stretch. He finished the week leading all qualified PCL hitters with five home runs, a .571 on-base percentage, a 1.174 slugging percentage, a 1.745 OPS, six extra-base hits, 27 total bases, tied for the lead with 11 hits, while ranking second with a .478 batting average and 10 RBI. His three consecutive games with a home run made him the second Rainier to homer in three-straight games this season, joining Dominic Canzone, who did so from May 17-20. By reaching base five times in consecutive games, he became the second Rainier this year (and the only two since 2005) to reach base five times in consecutive games, joining Samad Taylor, who did so from July 5-6. Of the 28 PCL hitters to reach base five times in consecutive games since 2005, Locklear is one of 10 to not record an out in those games.

The Baltimore, Maryland native is hitting .316/.401/.543 with 25 doubles, one triple, 19 home runs and 81 RBI with 18 stolen bases over 97 games this season. Locklear has hit 16 of his 18 home runs this year since June 1, the most in the PCL in that span and the second-most in the minor leagues.

Lawrence is the second Rainier to win PCL Pitcher of the Week honors this season, joining Logan Evans, who won the award for the week of April 7-13. Locklear is the third Rainier to take home Player of the Week honors, joining Dominic Canzone (April 29-May 4) and Cole Young (May 6-11). It's the first time Tacoma has swept the weekly awards this season.







