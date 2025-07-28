2026 Space Cowboys Schedule Announced

July 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys have announced their full schedule for the 2026 Pacific Coast League season on Monday. Sugar Land's full schedule can be viewed here.

For a second consecutive year, the Space Cowboys will begin their season at Constellation Field as they host the Round Rock Express (Triple A, Texas Rangers) for a three-game series from March 27 through 29. Sugar Land will play a total of 12 home series in 2026 with all of them scheduled for the league's Tuesday through Sunday format outside of the three games for Opening Weekend. The Space Cowboys schedule is once again 150 games, with 75 home games and 75 road games, running from March 27 through September 20.

Sugar Land is set to play two series against the International League in 2026, traveling to Jacksonville take on the Jumbo Shrimp (Triple A, Miami Marlins) from March 31 through April 5 before welcoming the Nashville Sounds (Triple A, Milwaukee Brewers) to Constellation Field for a six-game series from July 21 through the 26, the first home interleague series in Space Cowboys' history. Sugar Land's lone 12-game homestand of 2026 comes July 21 through August 2 when they host Nashville and the Salt Lake Bees (Triple A, Los Angeles Angels).

The Space Cowboys will be at home for a pair of holidays in 2026 as they will conclude a six-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple A, Colorado Rockies) on Mother's Day, May 10, and host the Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks) over Labor Day Weekend during a series that runs from September 1 through 6.

Divisional foes Round Rock, Albuquerque and Oklahoma City (Triple A, Los Angeles Dodgers) will each make two trips to Constellation Field, with the Express playing in Sugar Land Opening Weekend and then again from April 21 through 26. Albuquerque comes to Constellation Field May 5 to 10 before returning the week before the Major League All-Star Break from July 7 through 12. The Oklahoma City Comets make their first trip to Sugar Land from May 26 through 31 before a late August series from August 18 through 23. Meanwhile, the El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres) come to Constellation Field just one time from June 23 through 28 to open the second half of the season.

All teams from the Western Division of the Pacific Coast League will make singular trips to Sugar Land, with the Tacoma Rainiers (Triple A, Seattle Mariners) serving as the first six-game home series for the Space Cowboys from April 7 through 12, the Sacramento River Cats (Triple A, San Francisco Giants) making their lone trip from June 9 through 14 and the Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Athletics) coming as the final series of the regular season for Sugar Land from September 15 through 20.

