OKC Comets Game Notes - July 26, 2025

July 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (16-9/62-38) at Reno Aces (7-18/44-56)

Game #101 of 150/Second Half #26 of 75/Road #50 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Blake Snell (0-0, 2.25) vs. RNO-LHP Yu-Min Lin (2-4, 5.91)

Saturday, July 26, 2025 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their road trip at 8:35 p.m. CT against the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field, with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell scheduled to continue his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC...The Comets lost for the first time following the All-Star Break last night and are now 6-1 during their nine-game road trip.

Last Game: The Reno Aces scored six runs with two outs in the sixth inning and held off a late charge by the Oklahoma City Comets to hang on for a 6-5 win Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Comets took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Ryan Ward homer, and Kody Hoese added to the lead with a RBI single in the second inning. OKC still led, 2-0, in the sixth inning when the Aces scored six runs. With two outs and two strikes, René Pinto hit a game-tying two-run double. After two walks loaded the bases, Gavin Logan hit a go-ahead grand slam. Alex Freeland went deep the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 6-3. With two outs in the ninth inning, Chuckie Robinson lined a two-run single to make it a one-run game and put the tying run on base, but Justin Dean followed with a game-ending groundout.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is scheduled to make his second start with the Comets as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment...Snell last pitched July 20 in Sacramento, tossing 4.0 innings and allowing one run and four hits with one walk and six strikeouts. The outing was his third of the month overall as he also pitched July 10 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and July 15 with the ACL Dodgers. Over his first three rehab outings combined, Snell has pitched 9.0 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits with 17 strikeouts and one walk...He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 15-day Injured List April 6 with left shoulder inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL May 17...Prior to the injury, Snell made two starts for the Dodgers early this season going a combined 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA over 9.0 innings. He issued eight walks and recorded four strikeouts...He signed with the Dodgers in November 2024 as a free agent after spending the 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants...He won the NL Cy Young Award in 2023 with the San Diego Padres and won the AL Cy Young Award in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays...He had been in Oklahoma City previously to receive the Warren Spahn Award in 2018 and also won the award again in 2023...He was originally selected by the Rays in 2011 in the first round of the MLB Draft...Snell is the ninth different player to join OKC on a Major League Rehab Assignment this season - all pitchers.

Against the Aces: 2025: 6-4 2024: 4-8 All-time: 53-43 At RNO: 21-21

The Comets and Aces meet for their second of two six-game series this season and the lone series of 2025 against one another at Greater Nevada Field...The teams split their first series of the season June 3-8 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with OKC winning the final two meetings of the series and three of the last four games of the set...During the first series, Ryan Ward paced OKC with nine hits, including four homers. Ward and Nick Senzel racked up eight RBI each...Reno won the 2024 season series between the teams, 8-4, with the Aces winning seven of the final eight games, including the last five in a row...Prior to last season, the last time Reno won a season series against OKC was in 2018 (3-1). Oklahoma City then went 1-0-3 in the next four season series against the Aces before last season's series loss...The Comets are now 5-1 in the last six games against the Aces after losing eight of the previous nine meetings as well as 10 of the previous 12 meetings.

Fresh Start: The Comets' six-game winning streak came to an end last night as the team lost for the first time following the All-Star Break. The winning streak was tied for the team's longest of the season, and last night marked the seventh time since May 2023 that OKC had a chance to extend to a seven-game winning streak but fell short...Even with last night's loss, the Comets own the best overall record in Triple-A at 62-38, and with a win tonight, can match their season-high mark at 25 games above .500...OKC owns a 16-9 record during the second half of the PCL season - two games behind league-leading Tacoma (18-7), which has won 13 of its last 15 games, including four straight...Last night's loss was OKC's first since a season-high four-game losing skid entering the All-Star Break.

Tales From the Road: Oklahoma City lost just its second road game of the month as the team suffered its first road loss since July 1 in Las Vegas. The Comets entered last night's game having won a season-best eight consecutive road games for the team's longest winning streak in away games since also winning eight straight early last season April 11-26, 2024...The Comets are now 10-3 in the last 13 road games and are a league-best 34-15 on the road this season. The Comets are 8-0-1 through their first nine road series of the season and a win tonight would secure their ninth road series win of 2025...The Comets bat at a league-leading .297 clip in away games, while their 82 home runs and 374 runs (7.6 RPG) are tops in the league on the road...In road games against West Division opponents, the Comets are now 21-7.

The Warden of Bricktown: Last night, Ryan Ward extended his career-best hitting streak to 14 games, going 2-for-4 with his 28th home run of the season - second-most in the Minors. During the streak, Ward is batting 24-for-59 (.407) with 14 extra-base hits and 20 RBI. The hitting streak is the longest by an OKC player since Jonathan Araúz hit safely in 17 consecutive games April 6-28, 2024. Ward has also scored a run in a season-best seven consecutive games (9 R)...Ward collected his Minor League-leading 92nd RBI of the season last night and has hit two homers in the last three games, four homers in the last seven games and five homers in the last 10 games...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with 120 hits, 56 extra-base hits, 236 total bases and ranks second with 80 runs.

Offensive Findings: Last night the Comets scored at least five runs for a seventh straight game (67 R) and collected at least 10 hits in season-high sixth straight game (83 H). During last six games, the Comets have batted .350 (83x237) overall, including .365 (31x85) with runners in scoring position...The last time OKC tallied double-digit hits in six consecutive games was May 28-June 2, 2024 during a six-game road series in Albuquerque (88 H). Oklahoma City has not recorded double-digit hits in seven straight games since July 18-25, 2019...The Comets last scored at least five runs in eight straight games June 11-19 - matching their season-high mark from May 29-June 6...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL with 129 home runs, 507 walks and 148 stolen bases, while ranking second in runs (665) and third in hits (965).

Free Bird: Alex Freeland homered in a second straight game Friday night, marking his second time to go deep in consecutive games this season, along with June 17-18 against Round Rock. Over the last two games, Freeland is 4-for-9 with two home runs, a double and seven RBI. On Thursday, Freeland matched his career-high mark with six RBI against the Aces...He paces the PCL with 72 walks and is tied for third with 69 runs scored, tied for fourth with 26 doubles and seventh with 71 RBI.

Dean's List: Justin Dean drew a walk last night to extend his season-best on-base streak to 18 games - the third-longest of the season by a Comets player - however his season-high seven-game hitting streak came to an end...He's hit safely in 15 of the 18 games during his on-base streak, batting .329 (25x76) in that span...Dean is tied for the PCL lead with 11 stolen bases so far in July and his 22 stolen bases overall this season are eighth-most in the league.

Bumps on the Bump: After allowing a total of six runs between the two previous games and allowing only three runs over the previous 20 innings, the six-run sixth inning by the Aces Friday night marked the second-highest scoring inning by a Comets' opponent this season (Round Rock, 7 - June 22). During the rally, the Comets allowed their fifth grand slam of the season, but third in the last 15 games...The Comets were charged with their 31st blown save of the season - most in the Minors by five.

Around the Horn: Chuckie Robinson went 1-for-4 with a two-run single Friday night and is 10-for-17 with seven RBI over his last four games...Austin Gauthier went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs Friday, notching at least three hits for the second time in three games. Since July 11, Gauthier is 14-for-37 (.378), hitting safely in seven of nine games...Nick Senzel is currently on a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-24 (.375) with three extra-base hits and six RBI.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.