OKC Comets Game Notes - July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (12-8/58-37) at Sacramento River Cats (11-9/47-48)

Game #96 of 150/Second Half #21 of 75/Road #45 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Blake Snell (MLR)/RHP Landon Knack (2-2, 6.54) vs. SAC-LHP Carson Whisenhunt (8-5, 4.50)

Sunday, July 20, 2025 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 3:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their three-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats seeking a series sweep at 3:05 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park...The Comets have a 2-0 lead in the series and will win the series to improve to 8-0-1 in road series this season regardless of today's result...Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is scheduled to pitch for the Comets as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment.

Last Game: Ryan Ward and Chuckie Robinson each drove in three runs for the OKC Comets who held the Sacramento River Cats to one hit through eight innings on the way to a 14-3 win Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. Starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski (2-1) led the way for the Comets pitching staff, retiring the first 10 batters he faced and holding Sacramento to one unearned run and one hit through 6.0 innings to earn his second win of the season. Meanwhile, the Comets built a 5-0 lead through three innings as they scored four runs in the third inning, including a two-run home run by Ryan Ward and a solo homer by Nick Senzel. Sacramento got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning via a RBI single by Bryce Eldridge for the River Cats' first hit of the night. The Comets added a run in the sixth inning before scoring six more runs in the seventh inning. Five of the runs in the inning scored before an out was made, including a RBI single by Senzel, two-run double by Noah Miller and a RBI single by Chuckie Robinson. Robinson later tacked on a two-run single in the ninth inning for a 14-1 OKC advantage. The River Cats went on to pick up their second hit of the game in the ninth inning and scored two runs.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell joins the Comets to continue his Major League Rehab Assignment...Snell made two previous rehab appearances this month - July 10 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and July 15 with the ACL Dodgers. Over the first two outings combined, Snell pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one run and four hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks...He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 15-day Injured List April 6 with left shoulder inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL May 17...Snell made two starts for the Dodgers early this season going a combined 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA over 9.0 innings. He issued eight walks and recorded four strikeouts...He signed with the Dodgers in November 2024 as a free agent after spending the 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants...He won the NL Cy Young Award in 2023 with the San Diego Padres and won the AL Cy Young Award in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays...He had been in Oklahoma City previously to receive the Warren Spahn Award in 2018 and also won the award again in 2023...He was originally drafted by the Rays in 2011 in the first round of the MLB Draft...Today Snell will become the ninth different player to join OKC on a Major League Rehab Assignment this season - all pitchers.

Landon Knack (2-1) is scheduled to piggyback Snell's start...He most recently pitched July 10 against Sugar Land, equaling his season-high mark with seven runs allowed (six earned) and allowing a season-high three home runs and was charged with the loss...Since his most recent option to OKC, Knack has allowed 31 runs (29 ER) and 37 hits over 32.0 IP across six games, with opponents batting .289 with six homers. He's allowed at least four runs in five of the six outings and at least five runs in four of the six games...He has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 8-6 2024: 4-8 All-time: 72-69 At SAC: 39-38

The Comets and River Cats meet for their third of four series this season and second at Sutter Health Park...The Comets won the most recent series between the teams June 24-29 at Sutter Health Park, 4-2, after the River Cats won the first series between the teams May 20-25 in OKC, 4-2, for the Comets' first series loss of 2025...Through the first 12 meetings, Esteury Ruiz paced OKC with 17 hits and scored 14 runs while James Outman racked up 15 RBI and hit three home runs. Both players are currently with the Dodgers...The teams are scheduled to play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against an opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 40-33 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Fresh Start: The Comets have returned from the All-Star Break to win back-to-back games following a season-high four-game losing skid...OKC is now 2-4 in the last six games, but prior to that, the Comets were 6-1 over the previous seven games, 12-4 over the last 16 games, 18-5 over the last 23 games and 21-7 over the last 28 games...The Comets are one of two Triple-A teams with at least 58 wins along with Las Vegas (59).

Tales From the Road: The Comets have won four straight road games and are 6-2 in their last eight road games. Oklahoma City owns a 30-14 record on the road this season. They are tied for the most road wins in the league with Sacramento (30-27), but the Comets own the PCL's best road winning percentage...OKC is 11-3 in its last 14 road games and the Comets are now 8-0-1 through their first nine road series of the season, including the current series...The Comets bat a league-leading .291 clip in away games, while their 77 home runs and 326 runs (7.4 RPG) are tops in the league on the road...In road games against West Division opponents, the Comets are now 17-6.

Mound Turnaround: The two hits allowed by the Comets pitching staff Saturday was the third time this season OKC allowed two hits, last occurring June 25 in Sacramento...Starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski (2-1) retired the first 10 River Cats batters he faced and went on to face two over the minimum over his 6.0 innings pitched in his second win with OKC this season. He allowed just one hit and one unearned run and did not issue a walk, recording six strikeouts in his fifth outing of the season of at least six innings, including his third with the Comets...OKC pitchers limited the River Cats to one run and one hit through eight innings...The Comets have allowed a total of five runs through the first two games of the series after allowing at least six runs in four straight games previously (33 R)...Today OKC looks to hold their opponent to three runs or less in three straight games for the first time since April 20-23.

Offensive Findings: The 14 runs scored by Oklahoma City last night were the most for the team since a 16-0 win June 25 at Sacramento...The six runs scored by the Comets in the seventh inning were the most runs scored by the team in an inning since July 2 in Las Vegas when OKC scored six runs in the 10th inning of a 13-7 win...Five Comets recorded multi-hit games last night led by three hits apiece by Chuckie Robinson and Noah Miller...OKC's 14 hits were the team's most since notching 14 June 24 at Sacramento...The Comets have now scored at least five runs in five of the last six games and in 10 of the last 13 games....The Comets went 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position last night...The Comets entered Saturday having batted just .212 (49x231) over the previous seven games as well as 5-for-28 (.179) with runners in scoring position over the previous four games.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward collected a home run and a double Saturday, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and scoring two runs as he homered in a second straight game and for the third time in five games...Ward has hit safely in a season-best nine consecutive games, going 16-for-34 (.471) with 11 extra-base hits and 15 RBI...All four of his hits so far in the current series have gone for extra bases, and Saturday was the fourth time in his last six games to collect two extra-base hits...Ward paces the Minors with 26 home runs, 87 RBI, 112 hits, 53 extra-base hits, 221 total bases and ranks second with 74 runs scored...He set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 80 homers and 283 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023)...His 457-foot homer in the third inning last night was the third-longest hit by an OKC player this season.

Around the Horn: The Comets hit two home runs Saturday and have four home runs through the first two games of the series as they pace the PCL with 124 home runs this season. The Comets also rank third overall in the Minors in homers...Justin Dean went 2-for-5 with a RBI and two runs last night. Over his last 16 games, Dean is 22-for-66 (.333) with eight RBI, 13 runs scored and eight stolen bases...OKC was charged with another error last night and has 14 errors through the first 14 games of July after having just 12 in June (25 G)...The Comets continue to the lead the league with 141 steals but only have two stolen bases over the last five games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.