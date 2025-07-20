Rainiers Snap Five-Game Winning Streak with 5-3 Loss to El Paso in Series Finale

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (52-44/14-7) snapped their five-game winning streak with a 5-3 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (50-46/12-9) on Sunday afternoon. Rhylan Thomas tallied three hits and a pair of RBI in the loss.

After three scoreless innings to begin the game, El Paso got on the board in the fourth. Yonathan Perlaza led off the frame with his third home run of the series, making it 1-0. Tacoma starter Sauryn Lao retired the next two batters, and Tim Locastro lined a base hit that ricocheted off Lao. He was removed from the game, with Josh Fleming entering in relief. Fleming struck out Clay Dungan to strand Locastro and end the inning.

El Paso added to their advantage in the fifth inning. Mason McCoy hit a leadoff single, and he attempted to steal second base with Cody Roberts at the plate. Roberts hit a grounder on the pitch, and Jack López flipped to second base, which was too late; Samad Taylor's throw to first was high and ended up in the Chihuahua's dugout. Both runners were awarded two bases on the error, as McCoy was sent home to make it 2-0 while Roberts advanced to second. Forrest Wall moved Roberts to third with a sacrifice bunt, and Brandon Lockridge brought him in to score with a sacrifice fly. Perlaza grounded out to end the inning with a score of 3-0.

After recording just one hit through the first four innings off of El Paso starter Jackson Wolf, Tacoma was able to get on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Victor Labrada laced a one-out double that bounced off the first base bag, and after Blake Hunt worked a walk, Austin Shenton singled to score Labrada and cut the deficit to 3-1. Hunt advanced to third on the play, but was stranded there after both López and Taylor were set down on strikes.

The Chihuahuas extended their lead in the seventh via a two-out rally. McCoy and Roberts both grounded out to begin the inning, which Wall followed with a single to right field. Lockridge then recorded his second home run of the season to push the score to 5-1.

Tacoma responded in the bottom half of the seventh, as Hunt started the rally with a one-out walk. Shenton followed with his second base hit of the game, which Hunt advanced from first to third on. López was set down on strikes, but Taylor kept the inning alive by working a walk to load the bases. At this point, Ron Marinaccio entered the game out of the bullpen for El Paso, and Rhylan Thomas met him with a two-RBI single to left field, which made it a 5-3 ballgame. Marinaccio was able to induce a popout from Harry Ford to leave the runners stranded and end the frame.

El Paso's bullpen would hold their 5-3 lead. Marinaccio stayed in the game after recording the final out in the seventh, and he pitched a scoreless eighth inning despite allowing two base runners. Eduarniel Núñez gave up a two-out single to Thomas in the ninth, but he induced a ground out to first base from Ford to end the game with a score of 5-3.

Sauryn Lao took the loss for Tacoma after giving up one run over 3.2 innings pitched. Wolf earned the win for El Paso, going 5.0 innings and striking out nine while allowing one run. Núñez earned his fourth save of the season for El Paso with a scoreless ninth inning.

Postgame Notes:

Austin Shenton extended his on-base streak to 19 games with another multi-hit performance on Sunday...Shenton went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and an RBI, marking the first time this year he has tallied multiple hits in back-to-back games this season...over his 19-game on-base streak, Shenton is hitting .323 (21x65) with four doubles, four home runs with 14 RBI and a 1.026 OPS

Rhylan Thomas' 3-for-5 effort was his 12th three-hit game of the season, tied for most on the team with Samad Taylor...it was also his 30th multi-hit game of the season, matching Tyler Locklear for the most on the team.

Since he was activated off the Injured List on July 1, Tayler Saucedo has made four scoreless appearances...in that time, he's thrown 3.1 innings, allowing just three hits and one walk, striking out four.

Blake Hunt drew a pair of walks for the third consecutive game, the longest streak by a Rainier this season...Hunt is the first Rainier to draw multiple walks in three consecutive games since Leo Rivas did so from July 19-21, 2024







