Salt Lake Offense Silenced, Suffer Series Sweep to Sugar Land

July 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Salt Lake Bees suffered their third series sweep of the season, falling to Sugar Land 3-1 after being held hitless through six innings. Sunday's loss marked the fourth straight game in which the Bees were held to three runs or fewer and extended their losing streak to five games.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys 3, Salt Lake Bees 1

WP: Miguel Ullola (5 - 2)

LP: Jack Kochanowicz (0 - 1)

SV: Rhett Kouba (1)

Game Summary

Sugar Land capitalized on a pair of defensive miscues in the second inning to take the early lead as Colin Barber and Collin Price opened the frame with back-to-back singles. After a pair of outs, Jack Kochanowicz was on his way of getting out of the inning unscathed but Kenedy Corona reached on a fielding error by Yolmer Sánchez, allowing Barber to score.

Kochanowicz battled through five innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits and four strikeouts, but Salt Lake's offense provided no support through the first six innings, striking out 10 times during that stretch without a hit despite having the leadoff man reach in the fifth and sixth.

The Space Cowboys extended their lead in the sixth when Collin Price drew a leadoff walk and Tommy Sacco Jr. followed with a two-run homer off reliever Jared Southard, marking the first runs Southard has allowed in nine appearances with Salt Lake to make it a 3-0 game.

The Bees mounted a brief rally in the seventh as Yolmer Sánchez drew the third consecutive leadoff walk for Salt Lake. Tucker Flint broke up the no-hit bid with a single to left putting two on with nobody out. After two quick strikeouts, Zach Humphreys came through with a two-out double to left, scoring Sánchez and putting the tying run in scoring position. But Salt Lake left two runners stranded as Niko Kavadas flew out to end the inning.

That would be the Bees' final scoring threat, as neither side recorded a hit the rest of the way. Sugar Land's bullpen closed out the game with two perfect innings, capped by a 1-2-3 ninth from Rhett Kouba to earn the save and secure the series sweep over Salt Lake.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its fifth straight game marking its fourth stint this season of five or more losses in a row moving its overall record to 36-59 on the year and 18-3 in games they have held the opponent to three runs or less with two of losses coming in this series to Sugar Land.

The Bees suffered their third series sweep of the year making the first time since 2019 that Salt Lake has been swept three times in a single season. Salt Lake moves to 1-8 against Sugar Land this season with all eight losses coming a row and are 5-16 at Constellation Field since 2022.

Salt Lake's offensive struggles continued, producing just one run on two hits. The Bees have now been held to three runs or fewer in four consecutive games, all against Sugar Land, for the first time since June 2024. They are now 2-37 this season when scoring three or fewer runs. The two-hit performance matched their second-lowest hit total of the year, equaling their output from June 12 against Las Vegas and trailing only the one-hit showing on April 19 against Sacramento.

Zach Humphreys drove in Salt Lake's lone run, extending his hitting streak to six games, matching the longest of his Triple-A career, set in July 2023. He recorded his 11th double of the season and 27th RBI, both ranking as the second-best marks of his career. He now sits just three RBI shy of tying his career high set in 2023.

Jack Kochanowicz made his Salt Lake Bees and Triple-A debut after making 19 starts with the Los Angeles Angels this season. Kochanowicz was sharp, allowing just three hits over five innings with the only run he allowed coming unearned.

Up Next

Salt Lake returns to The Ballpark at America First Square for a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes, beginning Tuesday, July 22, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST.







