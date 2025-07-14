Salt Lake vs Sacramento Series Recap - 7/8 - 7/13

July 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Home Series #8

July 8-13

Split 3-3

Game 1 - Salt Lake 2, Sacramento 0

WP: Sammy Peralta (2 - 0) LP: Kai-Wei Teng (2 - 2) SV: Victor González (1)

Salt Lake opened the series with a 2-0 shutout win over Sacramento, backed by dominant pitching and timely hitting. Carter Kieboom drove in the game's first run in the fourth after a Matthew Lugo triple, while Yolmer Sánchez scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to provide insurance. Kenyon Yovan, Sammy Peralta, Jared Southard, and Victor González combined for nine scoreless innings, with González earning the save after escaping the ninth inning threat.

Game 2 - Sacramento 13, Salt Lake 6

WP: Juan Mercedes (2 - 5) LP: Dakota Hudson (4 - 6)

The Sacramento River Cats jumped out early and never looked back, defeating the Salt Lake Bees 13-6. Sacramento scored four runs in the first inning, highlighted by Daniel Johnson's two-run double and Hunter Bishop's RBI triple. Salt Lake answered with three in the bottom half, capped by Tucker Flint's two-run homer. The River Cats pulled away with three more runs in the third, including a two-run homer by Logan Porter. They added runs in the fourth and fifth, and blew the game open with a four-run sixth, featuring Grant McCray's inside-the-park homer. Johnson sealed the win with a solo shot in the eighth.

Game 3 - Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 4

WP: Brett Kerry (3 - 5) LP: Raymond Burgos (0 - 1) SV: Touki Toussaint (2)

After falling behind 3-0, the Salt Lake Bees rallied with six unanswered runs to defeat the Sacramento River Cats, 6-4, on Thursday night. Sacramento struck first with a solo homer and a two-run blast in the fourth, but Salt Lake responded with a three-run fifth inning to tie the game. Mitchell Daly's go-ahead RBI single in the sixth gave the Bees the lead, and a two-run seventh--highlighted by Sebastián Rivero's RBI and a daring steal of home by Chad Stevens--extended the advantage. Sacramento scored once in the ninth but couldn't complete the comeback as Salt Lake held on for the win.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 4

WP: Jack Dashwood (1 - 2) LP: Carson Ragsdale (4 - 4) SV: Victor González (2)

The Salt Lake Bees used a power surge and timely pitching to secure a 6-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats. After two scoreless innings, Sacramento struck first with a solo homer from Drew Ellis in the third. Salt Lake answered emphatically in the bottom half, launching three home runs--by Niko Kavadas, Matthew Lugo, and Chad Stevens--in a four-run inning. The Bees added insurance in the fifth and seventh innings, with Chad Stevens and Yolmer Sánchez driving in runs to make it 6-1. Sacramento mounted a late rally, scoring twice in the eighth and adding a solo homer in the ninth, but the Bees held on as Yolmer Sánchez snagged the final out to seal the win.

Game 5 - Sacramento 16, Salt Lake 11

WP: Carson Seymour (4-8) LP: Endrys Briceno (2-1)

Salt Lake jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but a wild back-and-forth contest saw Sacramento outlast the Bees, 16-11, on Saturday night. After the River Cats took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, the Bees responded with a massive seven-run bottom half, powered by three doubles and multi-RBI hits from Korey Holland and Zach Humphreys. Sacramento roared back with 13 runs over the final five innings. Marco Luciano led the charge with two home runs and five RBIs, including a game-tying three-run shot in the fifth and a two-run blast in the eighth. The River Cats took the lead for good in the seventh and sealed it with a four-run ninth. Despite late solo homers from Korey Holland and Chad Stevens, the Bees couldn't close the gap, falling 16-11 in the high-scoring series matchup.

Game 6 - Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 0

WP: Kai-Wei Teng (3 - 2) LP: Sammy Peralta (2 - 1)

The Salt Lake Bees were shut out for just the second time this season, falling 7-0 to the Sacramento River Cats in Sunday's series finale. Starter Sammy Peralta struck out five over three innings, including three straight at one point, but Sacramento broke a scoreless tie in the third with a sacrifice fly. The River Cats pulled away with back-to-back three-run innings in the fifth and sixth, highlighted by a two-run single from Grant McCray and multiple RBI contributions from Devin Mann and Wade Meckler. Meanwhile, the Salt Lake offense was held to just three hits--all singles--while going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. The Bees threatened in the middle innings but failed to convert, ultimately stranding seven runners in the shutout defeat and settling for a series split with Sacramento.

Notable Performers

Matthew Lugo - 8-for-25 (.320), HR, 2 3B, 2B, 5 R, 3 RBI, .960 OPS

Chad Stevens - 6-for-20 (.300), 2 HR, 2B, 5 R, 4 RBI, 983 OPS

Mitchell Daly - 4-for-12 (.333), 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, .846 OPS

Niko Kavadas - 4-for-20 (.200), 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, .885

Zach Humphreys - 3-for-8 (.375), 2B, 2 RBI, R, 4 BB, 1.083 OPS

Brett Kerry - W, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, BB, 4 K

Jared Southard - 2 G, 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Jack Dashwood - 2 G, W, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Sammy Peralta - 2-1 G-GS, 1-1, 7.0 IP, 6 H, R, BB, 8 K

Victor Gonzalez - 3 G, 2 SV, 4.0 IP, 5 H, R, 2 BB, 2 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Friday, July 18 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Saturday, July 19 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Sunday, July 20 - 5:35 p.m. MST







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.