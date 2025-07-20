Comets Rally Late to Top Sacramento, Complete Sweep

The Oklahoma City Comets scored four runs over the final two innings - including two runs in the top of the ninth inning - as they used a late rally to come back and defeat the Sacramento River Cats, 5-4, Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Trailing by one run with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, Austin Gauthier sent a fly ball into right-center field. The ball got past the glove of Sacramento's right fielder, who was charged with an error on the play, allowing two runs to score and put the Comets ahead, 5-4. OKC pitcher Jack Little went on to retire all three batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning to preserve the win for his league-leading 13th save of the season. Sacramento (11-10/47-49) took the game's first lead on a two-out RBI single by Austin Barnes in the second inning. The Comets (13-8/59-37) tied the score in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Kody Hoese. Sacramento went on to score three runs in the seventh inning to build a 4-1 advantage, including a two-run homer by Thomas Gavello. The Comets trimmed the deficit to one run in the eighth inning thanks to an infield RBI single by Gauthier and a RBI single by Chuckie Robinson to set up their ninth-inning comeback.

Of Note:

- The Comets swept their three-game road series against the River Cats and have now won five straight road games, improving to a PCL-best 31-14 record on the road this season. Oklahoma City is now 8-0-1 through their first nine road series of the season...The series sweep was the first for the Comets since July 14-16, 2023 when Oklahoma City also swept a three-game road series at Sacramento.

-Oklahoma City picked up its eighth win of the season when trailing after eight innings...Sunday was OKC's 32nd game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat with the Comets improving to 19-13 in those games.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell started for Oklahoma City as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, making his third appearance of July and first with the Comets. The two-time Cy Young Award winner pitched 4.0 innings, allowing one run and four hits with one walk and six strikeouts. He faced 16 batters and threw 58 pitches (38 strikes)...Snell was placed on the Dodgers' 15-day Injured List April 6 with left shoulder inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL May 17.

-Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to a season-best 10 games - tied for the second-longest hitting streak of the season by a Comets player. Ward went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run. During the streak, Ward is 18-for-39 (.462) with 12 extra-base hits and 15 RBI...Five of his six hits in the Sacramento series went for extra bases.

-The Comets have now scored at least five runs in six of the last seven games and in 11 of the last 14 games...Oklahoma City finished with 11 hits and has tallied double-digit hits in back-to-back games for the first time since July 5-6...Four Comets finished with multi-hit games Sunday - Ward, Nick Senzel, Kody Hoese and Chuckie Robinson - with Hoese and Robinson also picking up a RBI.

-Justin Dean finished with a hit, walk, run scored and his team-leading 20th stolen base of the season. Dean has reached base safely in 14 consecutive games.

-Austin Gauthier extended his current hitting streak to five games (7x20).

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen also continued his rehab assignment and followed Snell on the mound for OKC as he made his fourth appearance of the month with the Comets. He retired all three batters he faced in the fifth inning with a groundout and two strikeouts, throwing 15 pitches (11 strikes).

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, t he Comets continue their road trip and open a six-game series against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







