Perlaza Homers for a Third Straight Game Saturday

July 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas put the tying run at second base in the top of the ninth inning Saturday night in Tacoma but lost to the Rainiers 9-7. The Rainiers have won the first two games of the three-game series.

Chihuahuas right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk. It was Perlaza's third consecutive game with a home run and his seventh consecutive game with at least one hit. First baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk to extend his hitting streak to 19 games and his on-base streak to 24 games.

Designated hitter Luis Campusano tied his season high with three hits, going 3-for-5 with his 50th RBI of the season in his 59th Triple-A game. The Rainiers have won five games in a row and 10 of their last 12. There were four pitches challenged in the game but all four of home plate umpire Dillon Wilson's calls were upheld.

Team Records: El Paso (49-46, 11-9), Tacoma (52-43, 14-6)

Next Game: Sunday at 2:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (2-1, 7.02) vs. Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-3, 3.69). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2025

