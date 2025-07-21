Salt Lake Bees Series Recap at Sugar Land
July 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
Road Series #10
July 18-20
Sugar Land 3-0
Game 1 - Sugar Land 2, Salt Lake 0
WP: Jason Alexander (6 - 0) LP: Victor Mederos (5 - 5) SV: Nick Hernandez (3)
The Salt Lake Bees were shut out for the second straight game in a 2-0 loss to Sugar Land. Edwin Díaz and Luis Castro helped the Space Cowboys take an early lead with a first-inning run, and a fifth-inning sacrifice fly from Castro made it 2-0. Victor Mederos allowed two runs over 4.2 innings, while Sammy Peralta escaped a bases-loaded jam. Chad Wallach had two of Salt Lake's three hits, but the Bees couldn't capitalize on scoring chances, stranding runners in the third and eighth innings. Sugar Land was held scoreless after the fifth, but Nick Hernandez secured the save as Salt Lake dropped its third straight and fell to 2-35 when scoring three or fewer runs.
Game 2 - Sugar Land 7, Salt Lake 3
WP: AJ Blubaugh (5 - 8) LP: Shaun Anderson (1 - 7)
The Salt Lake Bees dropped their fourth straight game in a 7-3 loss to Sugar Land. Despite loading the bases in the first inning, Salt Lake failed to score, and the Space Cowboys capitalized in the bottom half with an RBI single from Omar Narváez. Narváez added a two-run homer in the fourth, and Sugar Land broke the game open in the fifth with a four-run frame, highlighted by Jesús Bastidas' bases-clearing double. Matthew Lugo ended the Bees' 24.2-inning scoreless streak with a two-run single in the seventh, and Salt Lake added a run in the eighth on a throwing error, but it wasn't enough. The Bees stranded multiple runners and went quietly in the ninth to drop the series.
Game 3 - Sugar Land 3, Salt Lake 1
WP: Miguel Ullola (5 - 2) LP: Jack Kochanowicz (0 - 1) SV: Rhett Kouba (1)
Salt Lake was swept by Sugar Land following a 3-1 loss in the series finale. The Space Cowboys took advantage of a second-inning error to score the game's first run, the only blemish on starter Jack Kochanowicz's five-inning, one-hit outing. The Bees were hitless through six innings, striking out 10 times despite a few baserunners. Sugar Land extended the lead to 3-0 in the sixth with a two-run homer by Tommy Sacco Jr. Salt Lake finally broke through in the seventh on Zach Humphreys' RBI double but left the tying run in scoring position. The Bees managed just one hit, as Sugar Land's bullpen retired the final nine batters to seal the sweep.
Notable Performers
Chad Wallach - 2-for-6 (.333), 2B, .929 OPS
Zach Humphreys - 1-for-3, (.333), 2B, RBI, 1.000 OPS
Matthew Lugo - 2-for-12, (.167), 2 RBI
Jack Kochanowicz - L, 5.0 IP, 3 H, R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
Sammy Peralta - 3.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Angel Felipe - 1.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, H, 0 R, 0 BB, K
Luke Murphy - 1.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Victor Gonzalez - 1.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, K
Upcoming Series
Salt Lake Bees vs Albuquerque Isotopes
Tuesday, July 22 - 7:05 p.m. MST
Family Night Presented by Holmes Homes
Wednesday, July 23 - 7:05 p.m. MST
Thursday, July 24 - 7:05 p.m. MST
Pioneer Day
Flyover
Postgame Fireworks Show
Friday, July 25 - 7:05 p.m. MST
Scheels Postgame Kids Run
Saturday, July 26 - 7:05 p.m. MST
Postgame Drone Show
Scheels Postgame Kids Run
Sunday, July 27 - 7:05 p.m. MST
Sunday Brunch at the Ballpark
