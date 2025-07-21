Salt Lake Bees Series Recap at Sugar Land

July 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Road Series #10

July 18-20

Sugar Land 3-0

Game 1 - Sugar Land 2, Salt Lake 0

WP: Jason Alexander (6 - 0) LP: Victor Mederos (5 - 5) SV: Nick Hernandez (3)

The Salt Lake Bees were shut out for the second straight game in a 2-0 loss to Sugar Land. Edwin Díaz and Luis Castro helped the Space Cowboys take an early lead with a first-inning run, and a fifth-inning sacrifice fly from Castro made it 2-0. Victor Mederos allowed two runs over 4.2 innings, while Sammy Peralta escaped a bases-loaded jam. Chad Wallach had two of Salt Lake's three hits, but the Bees couldn't capitalize on scoring chances, stranding runners in the third and eighth innings. Sugar Land was held scoreless after the fifth, but Nick Hernandez secured the save as Salt Lake dropped its third straight and fell to 2-35 when scoring three or fewer runs.

Game 2 - Sugar Land 7, Salt Lake 3

WP: AJ Blubaugh (5 - 8) LP: Shaun Anderson (1 - 7)

The Salt Lake Bees dropped their fourth straight game in a 7-3 loss to Sugar Land. Despite loading the bases in the first inning, Salt Lake failed to score, and the Space Cowboys capitalized in the bottom half with an RBI single from Omar Narváez. Narváez added a two-run homer in the fourth, and Sugar Land broke the game open in the fifth with a four-run frame, highlighted by Jesús Bastidas' bases-clearing double. Matthew Lugo ended the Bees' 24.2-inning scoreless streak with a two-run single in the seventh, and Salt Lake added a run in the eighth on a throwing error, but it wasn't enough. The Bees stranded multiple runners and went quietly in the ninth to drop the series.

Game 3 - Sugar Land 3, Salt Lake 1

WP: Miguel Ullola (5 - 2) LP: Jack Kochanowicz (0 - 1) SV: Rhett Kouba (1)

Salt Lake was swept by Sugar Land following a 3-1 loss in the series finale. The Space Cowboys took advantage of a second-inning error to score the game's first run, the only blemish on starter Jack Kochanowicz's five-inning, one-hit outing. The Bees were hitless through six innings, striking out 10 times despite a few baserunners. Sugar Land extended the lead to 3-0 in the sixth with a two-run homer by Tommy Sacco Jr. Salt Lake finally broke through in the seventh on Zach Humphreys' RBI double but left the tying run in scoring position. The Bees managed just one hit, as Sugar Land's bullpen retired the final nine batters to seal the sweep.

Notable Performers

Chad Wallach - 2-for-6 (.333), 2B, .929 OPS

Zach Humphreys - 1-for-3, (.333), 2B, RBI, 1.000 OPS

Matthew Lugo - 2-for-12, (.167), 2 RBI

Jack Kochanowicz - L, 5.0 IP, 3 H, R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

Sammy Peralta - 3.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Angel Felipe - 1.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Luke Murphy - 1.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Victor Gonzalez - 1.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs Albuquerque Isotopes

Tuesday, July 22 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Family Night Presented by Holmes Homes

Wednesday, July 23 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Thursday, July 24 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Pioneer Day

Flyover

Postgame Fireworks Show

Friday, July 25 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, July 26 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Postgame Drone Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, July 27 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Sunday Brunch at the Ballpark







