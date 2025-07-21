Christmas in July and Star Wars Night Highlight the Aces' Final Homestand of July

July 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for six games at Greater Nevada Field this week. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Micheladas de Reno, presented by Travel Nevada/101.7 Juan FM:

Tuesday, July 22nd

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the second of three scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

More information, details and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Christmas in July:

Friday, July 25th

Christmas will be here before you know it, so come see Santa and Rudolph at Greater Nevada Field as we celebrate Christmas in July!

Star Wars Night, presented by 103.7 The River/KOLO:

Saturday, July 26th

In a galaxy, not so far, far away comes the return of Star Wars Night at Greater Nevada Field! Come out for one of the best nights of the year featuring Star Wars characters, jerseys, merchandise and a postgame fireworks show.

July Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 (7/22)- Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (7/23) - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 (7/24) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (7/25) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays, presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM (7/27) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs, kids run the bases postgame and be sure to wear red as the Aces will be taking the field in their red "city pride" BLC hats!

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.