Chihuahuas Finish Road Trip with 5-3 Win Sunday

July 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat Tacoma 5-3 Sunday afternoon to end the Rainiers' five-game winning streak. The Chihuahuas won one and lost two in the three-game series.

Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf matched his season high with nine strikeouts and allowed only one run in his five-inning start. Second baseman Nate Mondou singled in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to 20 games and his on-base streak to 25 games, which is the longest on-base streak by an El Paso player this season. Designated hitter Yonathan Perlaza hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, his fourth consecutive game with a home run, which is one game shy of the Chihuahuas' record set by Austin Hedges in 2016 and Michael Gettys in 2019.

Center fielder Brandon Lockridge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs and has reached base multiple times in four straight games. Eduarniel Núñez pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fourth save and hasn't allowed any runs in nine Triple-A outings.

Team Records: El Paso (50-46, 12-9), Tacoma (52-44, 14-7)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







