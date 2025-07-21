Reno Nips Albuquerque, 5-4

July 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The visiting Aces plated five unanswered runs over the middle innings, as they rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Isotopes on Sunday night to claim the series, 2-1. Albuquerque scored three times in the opening frame, but Reno starter Yu-Min Lin righted the ship by not allowing any runs over his next five innings, and earned the win.

Topes Scope: - Keston Hiura produced his 18th multi-hit game of the campaign, and fifth in his last 12 contests. However, Hiura only has two extra-base hits in the month of July.

- Sterlin Thompson was 2-for-4, including an RBI double in the first inning. It is the second time Thompson has produced three consecutive multi-hit games this season, both against the Aces (also: May 23-25 at Reno). He has a .333/.423/.612 slashline with 15 doubles, six triples, and eight homers in 48 games dating back to May 9, increasing his batting average from .178 to .276.

- Kyle Karros was 0-for-4, despite the balls in play coming off his bat with exit velocities of 99.2 MPH (groundout), 103.7 MPH (groundout) and 91.1 MPH (flyout).

- Braxton Fulford singled in three at-bats. He has at least one hit in 29 of 35 starts for Albuquerque this year.

- Aaron Schunk had two hits, including a triple. Schunk is slashing .353/.352/.647 with two doubles, two triples, three homers and 11 RBI in his last 14 games. He has hits in 13 of the 14 contests, with the only hitless night coming in a pinch-hit appearance.

- Andrew Quezada made his first start since June 25, and completed 5.0 innings while allowing three runs (two earned). Quezada picked off Albert Almora Jr. and Juan Corniel, raising his total to seven. He is the second Isotopes pitcher to record two pickoffs in an outing in 2025, joining Ryan Rolison (April 20 vs. El Paso - G1).

- Brayan Castillo twirled 2.0 perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts in his second Triple-A outing.

- Lin became the 14th opposing pitcher to complete a quality start against the Isotopes this season, and second of the series (also: Spencer Giestling on Friday). Giestling, Dylan Ray and Lin all completed at least 6.0 innings, the first trio of hurlers to accomplish the feat in three-straight games against Albuquerque since Round Rock's Adrian Sampson, Gerson Garabito and Shaun Anderson from May 3-5, 2024.

- Sunday was the eighth time Albuquerque plated at least three runs in an opening frame (last: July 6 vs. El Paso, three).

- The Isotopes hit into three double plays, tying a season-high (also: May 15 vs. Tacoma, May 30 vs. Sugar Land, June 4 at El Paso).

- Reno has won two of the last three series in Albuquerque (2023, 2025) with the Isotopes claiming four of six games from Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 2024.

- With the defeat, Albuquerque dropped to 1-9-6 in series this season, only defeating Sugar Land 4-2 from May 27-June 1.

- The Isotopes have lost their last three games in which they recorded double-digits in the hit column.

- Albuquerque dropped to 14-17 in one-run games, including 8-5 at home. They are 0-4 in contests decided by a single tally against Reno this season.

On Deck: The Isotopes hit the road to begin a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees (Triple-A Angels) on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm MT. The Isotopes and Bees have not faced off since May 3.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2025

