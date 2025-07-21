Two Theme Nights and Two Special Appearances Highlight Chihuahuas Second Half of the Season

EL PASO - The Chihuahuas are excited to announce two theme nights and two special appearances to celebrate the second half of the 2025 season at Southwest University Park. Fans can look forward to two magical theme nights and two can't-miss celebrity appearances.

Fans are invited to the wizarding world during Harry Potter™ Weekend, taking place Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26. The two-night celebration includes a Harry Potter™-themed t-shirt giveaway and a jersey auction. Fans can also purchase an exclusive beer stein ticket add-on, choosing from four custom steins representing Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Slytherin™, or Ravenclaw™.

The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation and its year-round community initiatives. The bidding opens at noon on Tuesday, July 22, and closes after the final out of the seventh inning on July 26. Fans will be able to view the jerseys up for auction and participate starting on July 22 by texting "BID" (ALL CAPS) to (915) 600-6677.

Then on Sunday, July 27, families can meet Australia's favorite pup, Bluey, on the concourse with special photo opportunities throughout the game.

Adding to the excitement, the Chihuahuas welcome actor Christopher McDonald, best known for his iconic role as Shooter McGavin, on Saturday, August 9, just two weeks after the highly anticipated July 25 release of Happy Gilmore 2.

Fans can purchase access to a private meet-and-greet with McDonald for an additional fee when purchasing tickets for the night. Spots for this exclusive experience are limited and expected to sell quickly.

For the first time, the Chihuahuas will celebrate one of music's most iconic bands with Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, August 30. Peace, love, and baseball come together with a tie-dye Grateful Dead t-shirt ticket add-on, a night of psychedelic vibes, and music that will keep you truckin' all evening long. For all things Grateful Dead, visit www.dead.net.

Tickets and themed night add-ons are available now at epchihuahuas.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase early, as VIP meet-and-greets and merchandise add-ons are available while supplies last.







