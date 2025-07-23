Chihuahuas Start Homestand with 5-4 Win Tuesday

July 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game homestand with a 5-4 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The win ended Sugar Land's seven-game winning streak.

El Paso designated hitter Nate Mondou hit a single in the top of the second inning to move his hitting streak to 21 games and his on-base streak to 26 games. The 21-game hitting streak ties Yonathan Perlaza's from earlier this season for the longest by a Chihuahuas player this season. Perlaza went 1-for-4 with his league-leading 33rd double to end his streak of four consecutive games with a home run. Catcher Luis Campusano and third baseman Mike Brosseau both hit two-run home runs for the Chihuahuas.

Center fielder Brandon Lockridge walked three times and has reached base multiple times in five consecutive games. Eduarniel Núñez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his third save in his last three outings. Núñez hasn't allowed any runs in his first 10 Triple-A appearances. The Chihuahuas are 6-1 against the Space Cowboys this season. There was a 27-minute pregame weather delay.

Team Records: Sugar Land (50-45, 11-9), El Paso (51-46, 13-9)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Jose Fleury (0-0, 15.19) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (5-2, 3.82). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.