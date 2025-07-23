Bees Blank Isotopes 3-0 Behind Strong Pitching and Kavadas Blast

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees snapped a five-game skid by earning a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night in the series opener over Albuquerque behind five scoreless innings from Dakota Hudson and Triple-A career-high 20th home run from Niko Kavadas.

Salt Lake Bees 3, Albuquerque Isotopes 0

WP: Dakota Hudson (5 - 6)

LP: Karl Kauffmann (2 - 2)

SV: Victor González (3)

Game Summary

Salt Lake scored in the first inning for the first time in six games despite not recording a hit. The Bees loaded the bases against Isotopes starter Karl Kauffmann on three walks, and a hit-by-pitch to Chad Stevens brought in the run with two outs. However, Salt Lake left three aboard after a flyout ended the inning.

Dakota Hudson cruised through the first three innings, tallying more strikeouts in that span than in each of his previous three starts while holding Albuquerque to just two hits. He ran into his first bit of trouble in the fourth after issuing a pair of walks but escaped the jam with a scoreless frame.

Hudson capped off his outing by escaping another two-runner jam, finishing with five shutout innings, striking out five and allowing just three hits.

Salt Lake held on to its one-run lead through five innings, with its only hit coming from Scott Kingery back in the second. Albuquerque pitchers had retired eight straight, including striking out the side in the fifth, before Niko Kavadas led off the sixth by launching his 20th home run of the season over the right-field wall to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Bees added another in the following frame after Tucker Flint reached on a leadoff walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Zach Humphreys. With two down, Gustavo Campero came through with a crushed RBI triple to right center that added the insurance run to go ahead 3-0.

The Bees bullpen held strong, delivering four scoreless innings from Luke Murphy, Jack Dashwood, Kenyon Yovan, and Victor González, who struck out two in the ninth to earn the save and secure the 3-0 shutout victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake snapped a five-game losing streak with the 3-0 victory on Tuesday night moving its overall record to 37-59 and going to 7-5 over the Isotopes this season.

The Bees 3-0 win marked their fourth shutout of the season and their first against a team other than Sacramento. The four shutouts are tied for the third-most in the Pacific Coast League and are the most by Salt Lake since recording five in 2023.

Tuesday's three-run effort pushed the Bees to 3-37 when scoring three runs or fewer and marked their fifth consecutive game with three runs or less--their longest such stretch since August 2019.

Niko Kavadas delivered the big punch with a solo blast in the sixth inning securing his Triple-A career-high 20th home run. Kavadas increased his team-leading RBI total to 58 while taking his 65th walk of the year which ranks second in the Pacific Coast League to Alex Freeland of Oklahoma City with 71.

Gustavo Campero delivered an RBI triple for the Bees third and final run of the night, finishing 1-for-3 with a run scored. The triple was his third of the season in just 33 games--and his second against Albuquerque. Campero extended his hitting streak to seven games against the Isotopes, batting .429 with five RBI and a 1.124 OPS over that span.

Dakota Hudson tossed a gem in five innings of no-run ball marking his second shutout as a starter while allowing only three hits. Hudson delivered five strikeouts making it the most since June 21 when he posted a season-high of eight against Sacramento.

The Bees bullpen contributed four shutout innings, with Jack Dashwood logging his fourth consecutive scoreless outing and Victor González earning his third save of the season--all in July--which marks the most in his professional career.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Albuquerque will square off for game two on Wednesday night as Caden Dana (4-6, 6.23) returns to the mound for the time since June 11 and will square off against Isotopes starter Anthony Molina (2-5, 7.43) at The Ballpark at America First Square with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MST.







