Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs . Round Rock

July 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/23 vs. Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Emerson Hancock (0-1, 5.68) vs. Round Rock RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (0-0, 1.54)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Took the opening game of the series against Round Rock 12-7 behind a career day from Tyler Locklear...Tacoma plated three runs in the first inning and never looked back as Locklear got Tacoma on the board with his first of four hits, an RBI single to make it 1-0...Leody Taveras followed with a two-run home run to make it 3-0...the Express got one run back in the second inning but Tacoma responded with two more in the third as Cade Marlowe singled home a run in his return from the Injured List and Victor Labrada drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1 Tacoma...Round Rock scored a run in the top of the fourth, but Tacoma broke the game open in the bottom of the inning, thanks to an RBI fielder's choice from Rhylan Thomas and a three-run home run from Tyler Locklear, taking a 9-2 lead...teams traded blows over the next two innings as Locklear crushed his second home run of the game to left field in the sixth inning, helping the Rainiers to a 12-5 lead...Round Rock scored two in the ninth, but that was as close as they would get as the Rainiers took the opener 12-7.

LOCKLEAR'S BIG GAME: INF Tyler Locklear had a career game on Tuesday afternoon, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, six RBI, a walk and a stolen base, scoring four runs...he tied his career-highs in hits, home runs and runs scored, setting a new career-high in RBI... he became just the seventh Triple-A player in the last 20 years with at least four hits, two homers, six RBI, four runs and stolen base in a game and only the third to include a walk...it also marks the second game this season that Locklear has amassed 10 total bases in a game (June 20 vs ABQ)...Locklear is the first Rainier with multiple games of at least 10 total bases in a season since Mike Carp (May 13, 15 and June 6) and Alex Liddi (July 6, 19 and August 4) did so three times in 2011.

TAVERAS BRINGS THE THUMP: Over his last five games, OF Leody Taveras has gone 7-for-19 with five extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple, two home runs), driving in 10 runs...his six extra-base hits in July are the most he's recorded in a month at any level this season (Majors or minors) and the most since he recorded eight in May of 2024 with the Texas Rangers...Taveras' .441 slugging percentage is his highest in a month since he slugged .521 in June of 2023, hitting three doubles and seven home runs that month, also with the Texas Rangers.

SHENTON STAYS HOT: INF Austin Shenton tied his career-high with three walks on Tuesday afternoon, doing so for the eighth time in his career and the second time this season (also: June 27)...it's the second time this season that a Rainier has drawn three walks out of the ninth spot in the order (also: Blake Hunt, April 25 vs SUG)...Shenton's 1-for-2 effort with a double and three walks extended his on-base streak to 20 games, becoming the fifth Rainier with a 20-game on-base streak this season...over his streak, he's hit .328 (22x67) with five doubles and four home runs, driving in 15 runs...he's drawn 19 walks to 18 strikeouts in that span, sporting a .477 on-base percentage, a .582 slugging percentage and a 1.059 OPS in that time.

MARLOWE MAKES HIS RETURN: The Rainiers activated OF Cade Marlowe off the 60-Day Injured List on Tuesday morning...Marlowe, 28, spent the majority of the 2024 campaign with Tacoma, hitting .235/.341/.395 with eight doubles, four triples and 13 home runs, driving in 45 with a career-high 43 stolen bases...has appeared with Tacoma in each of the last three seasons...Marlowe appeared in six total minor league rehab games, playing four with the ACL Mariners and two with High-A Everett, going 7-for-20 (.350) with two doubles and four RBI, drawing five walks and stealing two bases in three attempts.

ON THE HUNT FOR WALKS: C Blake Hunt has drawn a walk in each of his last five games and multiple in each of his last three games... the longest streak by a Rainier this season...Hunt is the first Rainier to draw multiple walks in three consecutive games since Leo Rivas did so from July 19-21, 2024...is the seventh PCL player to draw multiple walks in three consecutive games this year...Sugar Land's Zack short is the only PCL player this year to draw multiple walks in four-straight games...the last Rainier to accomplish that was Jose Caballero, who did so from March 31-April 4, 2023, one of two Rainiers since 2005 to do so (also: Michael Saunders, from July 18-21, 2011).

RHYLAN CRUISES AT CHENEY: OF Rhylan Thomas is putting up one of the best seasons for a Rainier at Cheney Stadium, hitting .348 (65x187) in 48 home games this season, the fifth-best home batting average of any PCL hitter...Thomas' .348 average is the third-best for any Rainier in a single season at Cheney Stadium (minimum 150 at-bats)...he trails only the .355 (76x214) hit by Matt Mangini in 2010 and the .392 (65x166) that Shin-Soo Choo hit in 2006...Thomas' 65 hits at Cheney Stadium are tied for 12th-most by a Rainier since 2005, 14 shy of the 79 hits Bryan LaHair recorded in 2007.

JULY JAMMING: Since the calendar turned to July, the Rainiers have been one of the best teams in Triple-A, going 13-3, tallying the most wins in the circuit...offensively, Tacoma leads all Triple-A teams with 153 runs (33 more than next-closest), 180 hits, 99 walks drawn and with a .417 on-base percentage...the Rainiers' .311 batting average in July is the second-best, as is their .904 OPS in July, ranking third with their 29 steals...on the mound, the Rainiers' 37 walks issued are the fewest in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners won a pitcher's duel on Tuesday night in Seattle, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0...Logan Gilbert and Jacob Misiorowski went head-to-head, as Gilbert struck out 10 over 6.1 innings and Misiorowski struck out seven in 3.2 innings...Cal Raleigh's 39th homer of the season in the sixth inning was the lone run scored in the Mariners' victory.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.