Homers from Salazar and Price Not Enough as Space Cowboys Fall on Wednesday Night

July 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, TX - César Salazar and Collin Price each belted solo homers, but that would be the only offense for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-10, 50-46) as they dropped game two of their six-game series with the El Paso Chihuahuas (14-9, 52-46) 5-2 Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

The first two Space Cowboy hitters got on base in the top of the first as Omar Narváez led off with a walk and Jesús Bastidas reached due to catcher's interference. However, the 3-4-5 in Sugar Land's lineup were retired as the Space Cowboys could not break through in the frame.

Salazar jump started Sugar Land's offense in the top of the second as the catcher deposited a full-count fastball 396 feet to right for a solo home run as the Space Cowboys went ahead, 1-0.

El Paso tied the game in the bottom of the third as Cody Roberts hit a solo homer, but Sugar Land answered in the top of the fourth. Price cracked a solo shot 405 feet to the opposite field in right as the Space Cowboys took back the lead, 2-1.

RHP Rhett Kouba (L, 1-3) left two El Paso baserunners in scoring position in the bottom of the fourth with a strikeout and groundout to end the frame. However, Nate Mondou brought home two runs on a two-RBI single in the fifth as the Chihuahuas took their first lead, 3-2. El Paso added to their advantage with two runs in the sixth to make it a 5-2 game.

Although RHP Jordan Weems and RHP Tayler Scott spun back-to-back scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth, 11 of the final 12 Sugar Land batters were retired as the Space Cowboys fell 5-2 on Wednesday night.

NOTABLE:

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 23 games, the longest from a Space Cowboys' batter in 2025, after going 1-for-3 on Wednesday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has eight doubles, four homers, 21 RBI and 15 runs scored. Bastidas is currently on a nine-game hitting streak with five multi-hit games over that span, going 16-for-38 (.421) with five doubles, a homer, eight RBI and six runs scored.

- Collin Price is currently on an eight-game on-base streak after going 2-for-3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk and a run scored on Tuesday. During his on-base streak, Price is 12-for-27 (.444) with three doubles, a homer, three RBI, six walks and five runs scored. Wednesday was Price's 13th home run of the year and his first since June 14 against the Reno Aces.

- César Salazar's home run in the second inning was his third of the year and first with Sugar Land since being optioned to the Space Cowboys on July 20.

- Ryan Johnson made his first appearance with the Space Cowboys as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning after being promoted to Triple A on July 22.

- With 3.2 innings of relief on Wednesday, Rhett Kouba tied his second-longest outing for the Space Cowboys in 2025. Kouba's last hurled 3.2 innings on July 3 against the Round Rock Express without allowing a run.

Sugar Land's six-game series against El Paso continues Thursday at 7:35 pm CT. The Chihuahuas are slated to start LHP Wes Benjamin. Sugar Land has yet to announce a starter.







