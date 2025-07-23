Salt Lake Blanks Isotopes, 3-0

July 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Salt Lake City, UT - The Bees managed just five hits on the night but the Isotopes left 12 on-base and went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position en route to a 3-0 loss Tuesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, Albuquerque falls to 10-8 in series openers and 5-5 on the road. The club has lost two-straight series-openers after winning three-straight.

-Since June 4, the Isotopes are 11-27 after the club won eight of 10 from May 23-June 3. The club has been outscored 275-215 during the stretch. The club has also lost five of its last six contests.

-The Isotopes are 19 games below .500 (38-57), the furthest below .500 on the year.

-Albuquerque was shutout for the third time on the season (last: April 13 at Sugar Land). All three shutouts have come on the road. The club has not been shutout three times in a campaign since 2023 (also three).

It's the seventh time in team-history the Isotopes were shutout by the Bees (last: May 18, 2022, at Salt Lake) with four coming in Utah. It's the third time the club has lost 3-0 to Salt Lake (also: September 1, 2016, at Salt Lake and May 21, 2015, at Salt Lake.

-The Isotopes have scored just 11 runs in their last five games.

-Albuquerque did not tally an extra-base hit for the fifth time on the year (last: June 19 at Tacoma) and second against Salt Lake (last: April 1 in Albuquerque).

-The Isotopes went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, the 16th time this season the club has been held hitless with runners in scoring position (last: June 29 at Las Vegas).

-Albuquerque left 12 on-base, tied for the third-most on the year (last: July 18 vs. Reno). It's the eighth time in 2025 the club has left 12-plus on-base.

-Over the club's last seven games, they have gone 12-for-68 with runners in scoring position and left 64 on-base.

-Salt Lake's Dakota Hudson tossed 5.0 shutout frames and allowed just three hits while walking and fanning five. He's the second opposing starter on the year to toss 5.0 shutout innings (also: Brett Kerry, April 1).

-It's the third time a Salt Lake pitcher has held the Isotopes to three hits or fewer over 5.0 frames (also: Chase Silseth, April 3 and Brett Kerry, April 1).

-Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-4 with a walk and has a hit in 12 of his 14 games, including five-straight (8x20). Over his last 48 games, is slashing .332/.423/.604 with 15 doubles, six triples, eight homers and 32 RBI.

-Keston Hiura went 1-for-4 with a sinlge and has reached base in 40 of his last 41 games. During stretch is slashing .318/.413/.591 with 10 doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 30 RBI.

-Kyle Karros went 1-for-4 with a walk. Over his first four Triple-A games is 2-for-15 with three walks and four punchouts.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 7:05 pm MT from The Ballpark at America First Square. Albuquerque is expected to start Anthony Molina while Caden Dana is slated to toe the rubber for Salt Lake.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.