Late Comeback Falls Short as El Paso Snaps Sugar Land's Winning Streak

July 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







EL PASO, TX - Although the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-9, 50-45) pulled within a run after trailing by three runs multiple times, their comeback bid fell short in a 5-4 defeat against the El Paso Chihuahuas (13-9, 51-46) on Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

RHP Tyler Ivey stranded a one-out walk in the bottom of the first with an inning-ending punchout, but the right-hander allowed a two-run homer in the second as the Space Cowboys fell behind, 2-0. The Chihuahuas added another in the third on an RBI double from Yonathan Perlaza.

Luis Castro roped a two-out triple in the top of the fourth, the first Sugar Land hit of the night, but RHP Ryan Bergert recorded a strikeout to leave Castro in scoring position.

Ivey (L, 2-8) posted a zero in the home half of the fourth as César Salazar threw out Mason McCoy trying to steal third with two outs in the frame.

The Space Cowboys loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the fifth as Salazar took a four-pitch walk, Bryan Lavastida singled and Tommy Sacco Jr. drew a base on balls. In the ensuing at-bat, Salazar scored on a passed ball to plate Sugar Land's first run. With two outs in the inning, Jesús Bastidas legged out an infield single, allowing Lavastida to touch home as the Space Cowboys whittled their deficit down to 3-2.

However, El Paso answered in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer from Luis Campusano to push out in front, 5-2.

The Space Cowboys responded in the top of the sixth as Collin Price blistered a triple to right, and in the next at-bat, Salazar drove him in on a sacrifice fly.

RHP Michael Knorr worked around a two-out error in the bottom of the sixth to leave a runner on second, helped by a sliding grab from Colin Barber in right.

Edwin Díaz and Bastidas drew back-to-back walks with two outs in the top of the seventh, before Barber lashed a two-strike RBI single into right, cutting the Space Cowboys' deficit in half, 5-4, as Sugar Land scored in three-straight innings.

The Space Cowboys threatened in the top of the eighth as Price took a lead-off walk and Salazar was hit by a pitch with nobody out. However, RHP Sean Reynolds (H,2) retired the next three Sugar Land hitters as the Space Cowboys could not break through and still trailed by a run, 5-4.

Although LHP Blake Weiman fired a scoreless eighth, the top of Sugar Land's lineup was sat down in order in the ninth as the Space Cowboys fell in their series opener, 5-4.

NOTABLE:

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 22 games, the longest from a Space Cowboys' batter in 2025, after going 1-for-4 on Tuesday with a walk and an RBI. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has eight doubles, four homers, 21 RBI and 15 runs scored. Bastidas is currently on an eight-game hitting streak with five multi-hit games over that span.

- Colin Barber has recorded a hit in six of his last seven games after going 1-for-5 with an RBI single on Tuesday. Over that pan, Barber is 8-for-24 (.333) with a double, four RBI, four walks and six runs scored.

- Luis Castro recorded his second triple of the year with two outs in the fourth inning, and his first since June 14 against the Reno Aces.

- Collin Price is currently on a seven-game on-base streak after going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored on Tuesday. During his on-base streak, Price is 10-for-24 (.417) with three doubles, two RBI, five walks and four runs scored. Price picked up his second triple of the season on Tuesday and his first since April 4 against the Durham Bulls.

- With a scoreless eighth inning, Blake Weiman has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances and 8.2 innings.

Game two of Sugar Land's six-game series against El Paso begins Wednesday at 7:35 pm CT. RHP Jose Fleury takes the ball for the Space Cowboys against RHP Matt Waldron. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.