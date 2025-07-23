Vukovich Tallies Four Knocks, Micheladas de Reno Fall 13-8 to Oklahoma City

RENO, Nev. - The Micheladas de Reno (6-16, 43-54) fell 13-8 to the Oklahoma City Comets, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers (14-8, 60-37), in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

AJ Vukovich was locked in at the plate, collecting four hits, including an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth. The young outfielder has had his ups and downs this season, but has started to heat up, going 15-for-34 (.441) with six extra-base hits and nine RBIs over his last nine games.

Tristin English continued to deliver for Reno, putting the team on the board with a line-drive RBI single into right field in the bottom of the first inning. He later drove in another run in the fifth on a fielder's choice. The Georgia Tech product has been Reno's most consistent threat at the plate this year, leading the Pacific Coast League with a .339 batting average. English enters Wednesday's game on a nine-game hitting streak, going 14-for-40 (.350) with four doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBIs during that stretch.

Rene Pinto also enjoyed another strong night, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. The backstop has hit well this season, slashing .270/.313/.514 with 15 doubles, seven home runs, and 32 RBIs.

The Aces will look to bounce back against the Comets in Wednesday's matchup, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

AJ Vukovich: 4-for-5, 1 RBI

Tristin English: 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Rene Pinto: 2-for-3, 2 RBI

Jesus Valdez: 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Andy Weber: 2-for-5, 1 RBI

