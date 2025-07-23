OKC Comets Game Notes - July 23, 2025

July 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (14-8/60-37) at Reno Aces (6-16/43-54)

Game #98 of 150/Second Half #23 of 75/Road #47 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Kyle Funkhouser (1-1, 7.16) vs. RNO-RHP Casey Kelly (1-4, 5.52)

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets try for a fifth consecutive win as they continue their road trip and current series against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field...The Comets are 4-0 following the All-Star Break and, with last night's win, now own the best overall record in the Pacific Coast League at 60-37...A win tonight would give the Comets their longest winning streak since the team won six straight games June 13-19 - tied for OKC's longest winning streak of the season.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets piled up 13 runs and 17 hits to push past the Reno Aces, 13-8, Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Comets trailed, 1-0, after two innings before erupting for six runs in the third inning. The rally featured a total of six hits, including two-run singles by Ryan Ward and Noah Miller. After Reno scored once in the third inning, the Comets responded with a RBI double by Hunter Feduccia and RBI single by Nick Senzel in the fourth inning to make it 8-2. The Aces then scored four straight runs, cutting the deficit to 8-6 after five innings. RBI singles by Kody Hoese and Justin Dean extended the lead to 10-6 in the seventh inning. Leading by three runs in the eighth inning, CJ Alexander roped a triple with the bases loaded to push the advantage to 13-7. Reno scored once in the eighth inning but got no closer.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Kyle Funkhouser (1-1) makes his first appearance following the All-Star Break...He last pitched July 13 against Sugar Land in OKC, tossing a scoreless inning of relief. He allowed one hit and issued two walks with one strikeout in the sixth inning...His last start was July 8 against Sugar Land, also in OKC. He pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks with one hit batter and five K's in his longest outing of the season...Over his last four games, Funkhouser has allowed just one run and eight hits across 13.0 innings with 16 strikeouts...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May after spending time with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League where he made seven appearances...Funkhouser missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and played five games with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers organization in June 2023 between stints on the Injured List...Funkhouser was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville and made 70 appearances with Detroit from 2020-21.

Against the Aces: 2026: 4-3 2024: 4-8 All-time: 51-42 At RNO: 19-20

The Comets and Aces meet for their second of two six-game series this season and the lone series of 2025 against one another at Greater Nevada Field...The teams split their first series of the season June 3-8 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with OKC winning the final two meetings of the series and three of the last four games of the set...During the first series, Ryan Ward paced OKC with nine hits, including four homers. Ward and Nick Senzel racked up eight RBI each...Reno won the 2024 season series between the teams, 8-4, with the Aces winning seven of the final eight games, including the last five in a row...Prior to last season, the last time Reno won a season series against OKC was in 2018 (3-1). Oklahoma City then went 1-0-3 in the next four season series against the Aces before last season's series loss...Even with wins in three straight games by the Comets, Reno has won eight of the last 12 meetings between the teams, as well as 10 of the last 15.

Fresh Start: The Comets have won four consecutive games to start their nine-game road trip following the All-Star Break. Oklahoma City has now matched its season-high mark at 23 games above .500 with an overall record of 60-37 - the best record in all of Triple-A. The last time an OKC team had a record more than 23 games above .500 was at the end of the 2023 season (90-58)...Oklahoma City owns a 14-8 record during the second half of the PCL season - one game behind league-leading Tacoma (15-7), which has won 10 of its last 12 games...The current four-game win streak follows a season-high four-game losing skid entering the All-Star Break.

Tales From the Road: The Comets have won a season-best six consecutive road games, and OKC last won more than six straight road games early last season when the team won a season-high eight straight road games April 11-26, 2024...The Comets are now 8-2 in the last 10 road games to improve to a league-best 32-14 on the road this season. The Comets are 8-0-1 through their first nine road series of the season...The Comets bat at a league-leading .294 clip in away games, while their 77 home runs and 344 runs (7.5 RPG) are tops in the league on the road...In road games against West Division opponents, the Comets are now 19-6.

Offensive Findings: Oklahoma City notched 17 total hits last night, hitting that mark for the fifth time this season - all on the road. Last night was the team's highest hit total since an 18-hit output June 1 at Las Vegas...For the second time in three games, the Comets scored at least 13 runs in a game and compiled a six-run inning, also achieved last Saturday in Sacramento during a 14-3 win. The Comets have now scored at least 13 runs in nine games this season, with eight of those games being played on the road...Over the last three games, the Comets have 42 hits and 32 runs and have batted .353 (42x119), including 17-for-43 (.395) with runners in scoring position. This is the first time since June 18-20 (35 H) that the Comets have recorded double-digit hits in three consecutive games...They have scored at least five runs in seven of the last eight games (57 R) as well as in 12 of the last 15 games (106 R)...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL in home runs (124), walks (493) and stolen bases (143), while ranking second in runs (635) and third in hits (924).

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward picked up a fourth straight multi-hit game (8x18) as he extended his hitting streak to a season-best and career-best 11 games - the second-longest hitting streak of the season by a Comets player and one game shy of tying the longest (Eddie Rosario, 12 G; March 28-April 12)...Ward went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a walk and two runs last night. During his hitting streak, Ward is 20-for-44 (.455) with 12 extra-base hits, seven multi-hit games and 17 RBI...Ward has also reached base at least twice in eight straight games, including six multi-hit games (15x32)...Ward paces all players in the Minors with 89 RBI, 116 hits, 54 extra-base hits, 226 total bases and ranks tied for first with 26 home runs and second with 77 runs scored...He set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 80 homers and 285 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023).

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia tallied a season-high four hits Tuesday, going 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs. The outing marked his first four-hit game since May 9, 2024 with OKC at Sugar Land. It was OKC's first four-hit outing by any player during the second half of the season and first since James Outman finished with four hits June 22 against Round Rock...Feduccia entered Tuesday 4-for-28 (.143) in his previous nine games.

Dean's List: Justin Dean went 2-for-6 with a RBI and run scored Tuesday. He has reached base safely in a season-best 15 consecutive games, hitting safely in 13 of the 15 games, batting .338 (22x65) in that span. He has also hit safely in each of the last five games (8x24), tying his longest hitting streak of the season...Dean paces the PCL with nine stolen bases in July and his 20 stolen bases overall this season are tied for seventh-most in the league...Since June 28, Dean has hit safely in 15 of his 18 games, batting .329 (25x76).

Up and Down on the Mound: The eight runs allowed by the Comets last night were the most scored by an opponent since an 8-5 loss to Sugar Land in 10 innings July 11 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and the most allowed by OKC in a road game since a 10-3 loss in Las Vegas July 1...Entering Tuesday, the Comets had held opponents to four runs or less in each of the previous three games and allowed just nine total runs over the team's three-game series in Sacramento...Reno went 14-for-39 (.359) overall last night after the Comets held Sacramento 15-for-92 (.163) for the entire three-games series at Sutter Health Park.

Around the Horn: CJ Alexander went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI last night for his first multi-hit game since joining OKC July 5 and his first three-hit game since May 17 with Las Vegas. His three RBI were his most since May 10 with Las Vegas at Reno...Alex Freeland picked up a hit, drew two walks and scored two runs last night. He has at least one walk in eight straight games (11 BB) and paces the PCL with 71 walks this season...OKC has 15 errors through the first 16 games of July after having a league-low 12 errors in June (25 G).







