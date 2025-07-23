Booming Bats Fuel Comets

July 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets piled up 13 runs and 17 hits to push past the Reno Aces, 13-8, Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Comets (14-8/60-37) trailed, 1-0, after two innings before erupting for six runs in the third inning. The rally featured a total of six hits, including two-run singles by Ryan Ward and Noah Miller. After Reno (6-16/43-54) scored once in the third inning, the Comets responded with a RBI double by Hunter Feduccia and RBI single by Nick Senzel in the fourth inning to make it 8-2. The Aces then scored fourth straight runs, cutting the deficit to 8-6 after five innings. RBI singles by Kody Hoese and Justin Dean extended the lead to 10-6 in the seventh inning. Leading by three runs in the eighth inning, CJ Alexander roped a triple with the bases loaded and push the advantage to 13-7. Reno scored once in the eighth inning but got no closer.

Of Note:

-The Comets are now 4-0 on the current road trip following the All-Star Break. They have matched their season high at 23 games above .500 with a 60-37 record and overtook Las Vegas for the best overall record in the Pacific Coast League.

-The Comets won a sixth straight road game, setting a season high ... OKC improved to 32-14 on the road this year, including 19-6 against the West Division.

-OKC notched 17 total hits for the team's highest hit total since an 18-hit output June 1 at Las Vegas ... For the second time in three games, the Comets scored at least 13 runs in a game and compiled a six-run inning...Over the last three games, the Comets have 42 hits and have batted .353 (42x119), including 17-for-46 (.370) with runners in scoring position.

-Six players finished with multi-hit games and five players with two or more RBI.

-Hunter Feduccia tallied a season-high four hits, going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI. It marks his first four-hit game since May 9, 2024 with OKC at Sugar Land.

-Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games - the second-longest hitting streak of the season by a Comets player. Ward went 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs. During the streak, Ward is 20-for-44 (.455) with 12 extra-base hits and 17 RBI...Tuesday marked his fourth straight multi-hit game and eighth straight game to reach base at least twice.

-CJ Alexander notched his first multi-hit game since joining OKC July 5 and his first three-hit game since May 17 with Las Vegas, going 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI - his most in a game with the Comets and most since May 10 also at Reno with Las Vegas.

-Justin Dean 2-for-6 with a RBI and run scored. Dean has reached base safely in 15 consecutive games, hitting safely in 13 of the 15 games, batting .338 (22x65) in that span.

-Noah Miller and Kody Hoese also collected two hits apiece.

Next Up: The Comets ¬â¹look to keep rolling out west as they meet the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.