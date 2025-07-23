Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Snell Scheduled to Rehab in Reno Saturday
July 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
WHAT: Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Blake Snell is scheduled to make a rehab start against the Reno Aces this weekend for the Oklahoma City Comets.
WHEN: Saturday, July 26 th at 6:35 p.m. PT
WHERE: Greater Nevada Field (tickets available at RenoAces.com)
Two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell is scheduled to make a rehab start for the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, against the Reno Aces on Saturday.
According to Dodgers' Manager Dave Roberts, Snell will aim to throw five innings and 75 pitches in what could be his final rehab appearance before rejoining the big league team. Note, rehab appearances are subject to change with little to no notice.
First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. PT with gates opening at 5:05 p.m. PT.
Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
