Bees' Early Lead Erodes in 16-11 Shootout Loss to Sacramento

July 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT.- The Salt Lake Bees fell 16-11 on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at The Ballpark at America First Square as the River Cats scored in each of the final six innings to overcome a 9-3 deficit.

Sacramento River Cats 16, Salt Lake Bees 11

WP: Carson Seymour (4-8)

LP: Endrys Briceno (2-1)

Game Summary

Salt Lake got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first with Niko Kavadas drawing a leadoff walk and was moved around by a Scott Kingery double and a Matthew Lugo RBI single. A double play brought in a second run, giving the Bees an early 2-0 lead.

After falling behind 3-2 on Sacramento's three-run fourth inning, the Bees erupted for seven runs in the bottom half. The first eight batters all reached base, highlighted by doubles from Matthew Lugo, Zach Humphreys, and Alexander Ramirez. The rally began with a bases-loaded walk to Tucker Flint, followed by back-to-back two-RBI hits from Korey Holland and Zach Humphreys. Ramirez's double brought in another run, and Lugo capped the inning with his second hit, driving in Ramirez to extend the lead to 9-3.

Sacramento refused to be held down long, starting its barrage of scoring in the fifth. Marco Luciano crushed a three-run homer, his second in three games--cutting the deficit to 9-6.

An inning later, Tyler Fitzgerald's RBI single brought them within two. Then in the seventh, Daniel Johnson sparked a rally with a leadoff walk. A wild pitch brought him home, and Devin Mann's RBI single tied the game at 9-9 before Wade Meckler's sacrifice fly gave the River Cats a 10-9 lead.

In the eighth, Luciano belted his second homer of the game on a two-run shot before putting the game out of reach in the ninth as Tyler Fitzgerald and Grant McCray tallied RBI singles, and Daniel Johnson delivered the knockout blow with a two-run single to stretch the lead to 16-10.

After going scoreless in the first three frames, Sacramento went on to score in each inning for the rest of the night including three three-run innings and a four-run ninth inning.

Salt Lake used a solo shot in the eighth and ninth coming from Korey Holland and Chad Stevens but the deficit proved to be too much to overcome falling 16-11 in game five on Saturday night.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped Saturday's sell out by a score 16-11 marking the 25th game of the year that the Bees allowed double-digit runs, ranking as the most in the Pacific Coast League.

The Bees allowed 16 hits to the River Cats marking the third time in five games of the series they have given up double-digit hits and was the fourth time this week the Bees were outhit in which they have a 13-41 record when having fewer hits than the opponent.

Matthew Lugo notched a three-hit night to give him four games with at least three this month and drove in two runs for the second straight game. He extended his hitting streak to 15 games, the fourth-longest active streak in the league and is now just one shy of matching Chad Stevens' team-best 16-game streak set from May 20 to June 6. Lugo came across to score for the seventh game in a row giving the league's longest active streak.

Chad Stevens homered for the second consecutive game, bringing his season total to 16 setting a new professional career high and moving within three of team leader Niko Kavadas. Stevens extended his hitting streak to five games and has now scored in four straight. Over his last five, he's slashing .412/.444/.824 with five runs, four RBI, and just two strikeouts in 18 plate appearances.

Korey Holland recorded his third multi-hit game of July, matching his season-high with three RBI--previously set on May 16 in Sacramento. He scored twice for just the second time this season, also last accomplished on May 29 in Tacoma. Holland capped his night with a solo homer in the eighth, his third of the season and first since May 29.

Zach Humphreys went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI, marking his 10th double of the season, tying his 2024 total and securing his third straight season with double-digit two-baggers. It also marked his seventh multi-RBI game of the year, the most in any season of his five-year professional career.

Shaun Anderson made his 12th start of the season, going five innings--his longest outing since May 2 in Albuquerque. He opened strong with three scoreless frames, recording a strikeout in each and inducing a pair of double plays. However, the River Cats broke through with three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, tagging Anderson for six runs on seven hits. He finished with four walks and five strikeouts.

Up Next

The Bees will look to capture the series on Sunday in the season series finale with Sacramento as it will be Sammy Peralta (2-0, 5.28) and Kai-Wei Teng (2-2, 4.18) facing off on the mound to wrap up Country Weekend at The Ballpark at America First Square with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.







