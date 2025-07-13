Del Castillo Drives in Six, Aces Surrender Late Lead to Rainiers in 13-9 Loss

July 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (4-14, 41-52) dropped Sunday's series finale to the Tacoma Rainiers (12-6, 50-43), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, after surrendering eight runs in the ninth inning, falling 13-9 at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Adrian Del Castillo reminded everyone why he was named the 2024 Pacific Coast League MVP. The dynamic catcher drove in four runs on a four-hit day that included two home runs. He got the Aces on the board in the fourth with his third homer of the season, a two-run shot, and kept the BLC-Nine alive in the ninth with a solo blast over the right field porch - his fourth of the year. Del Castillo boosted his season slash line to .288/.386/.559 with eight extra-base hits and 16 RBI in just 14 games.

Jorge Barrosa stayed hot at the plate, racking up three hits including his 26th double of the year. The switch-hitting outfielder has been Reno's most consistent offensive performer this season, slashing .304/.386/.443 with 34 extra-base hits and 55 RBI.

Jesus Valdez added to the power display with a solo shot in the seventh, his third homer of the season. The infielder has found his rhythm at the plate, going 8-for-26 (.308) with three homers and seven RBI since July 5.

Following the All-Star break, the Aces will head to Albuquerque for a three-game road series against the Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, July 18, at 5:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Adrian Del Castillo: 4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-5, 1 2B

Jesus Valdez: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.