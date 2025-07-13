Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Reno

July 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 7/13 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 1:05 PM (PT) at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Emerson Hancock (0-1, 6.75) vs. Reno LHP Yu-Min Lin (1-4, 5.74)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Play their final game before the All-Star Break today in Reno, taking four of the first five games of the series with a 12-5 victory over Reno on Saturday night...both teams plated four runs in the first inning, as the Rainiers hit four doubles in the opening frame, capped by a two-run double by Jacob Nottingham to lead 4-0...the Aces plated four of their five runs in the bottom of the inning, all scoring on home runs...Albert Almora Jr. led off the frame with a solo homer and Seth Brown hit a three-run home run to tie the game...Tacoma took the lead again in the fourth inning on Samad Taylor's second double of the game and added to the lead with four more runs in the fifth inning...after Tyler Locklear and Spencer Packard led off the inning with singles, Austin Shenton doubled in another run, Nottingham hit a sacrifice fly and Taylor hit a two-run single to make it 9-4...Tacoma tacked on three more in the seventh inning without a hit...three walks loaded the bases, followed by a wild pitch, an RBI groundout from Victor Labrada and a Locklear sacrifice fly to lead 12-4...Reno got one run back in the ninth, but that would be all as Tacoma won their first six-game road series with the victory.

SAMAD STUNS AGAIN: Samad Taylor followed up his big birthday performance by reaching base in all six plate appearances on Saturday night...Taylor is just the fourth Triple-A player this season to reach base in all six plate appearances and just the eighth Rainier to do so since 2005...the last Rainier to accomplish the feat was Sam Haggerty, who did so on August 1, 2023, one of two times he reached all six times that season...Taylor is one of two Triple-A players this season to do so with three hits and three walks and also one of two to record multiple extra-base hits in the game.

CUTTING DOWN ON K's: The Rainiers drew nine walks while striking out seven times in their 12-5 victory over Reno on Saturday night, the 24th time this season that the number of walks drawn is greater than or equal to the number of times they struck out, and the fourth time in July...the Rainiers are 18-6 in such games this season...the Rainiers have the fewest strikeouts in Triple-A at 655, 32 fewer than the next-closest (Memphis - 687)...there are three qualified PCL hitters with more walks drawn than strikeouts this season and the top two by BB/K ratio are Rainiers: Rhylan Thomas (23BB/16K - 1.44 ratio) and Spencer Packard (46B/44K - 1.05 ratio).

SUNDAY SLUGGERS: Winners in seven of their last nine Sunday games, the Rainiers have gotten it done with the bats...the Rainiers rank second among all full-season minor league teams with a .295 Sunday batting average, third with a .488 Sunday slugging percentage second with an .873 Sunday OPS... Samad Taylor leads all minor leaguers with 23 Sunday hits and seven doubles, ranking third with a .397 Sunday batting average...Tyler Locklear is tied for the fourth-most hits among all minor leaguers with 20 Sunday knocks.

RIVAS ON A ROLL: INF Leo Rivas is on a 23-game on-base streak (dating back to June 15), tying Harry Ford (April 9-May 14) for the longest by a Rainier this season...over the streak Rivas is hitting .416 (32x77) with two doubles, one triple and five home runs, driving in 19 and while drawing 20 walks, owning a 1.210 OPS...Rivas is also on a season-best, 15-game hitting streak, dating back to June 25...in that time, Rivas has hit .464 (26x56) with two doubles and three home runs, driving in 13...since Rivas' first game since being optioned to Tacoma on June 3, he is the PCL leader in on-base percentage at .481, ranking fifth in the PCL with 24 walks and with a .346 batting average, ranking sixth with a 1.019 OPS

JULY JAMMING: Since the calendar turned to July, the Rainiers have been one of the best teams in Triple-A, going 9-2, best record in the circuit...offensively, Tacoma leads all Triple-A teams with 107 runs, 126 hits, 72 walks drawn and with a .422 on-base percentage, ranking second with a .313 batting average (first: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, .316)...the Rainiers' .879 OPS in July is the fourth-best in Triple-A...on the mound, the Rainiers' 27 walks issued are tied for the fewest in Triple-A and the 11 home runs allowed by Tacoma in July are the seventh-fewest in Triple-A.

SAMAD STANDS ALONE: UTL Samad Taylor, who leads the PCL with 73 runs scored, is the only Triple-A player (and one of two in the minor leagues - GBO's Konnor Griffin), to record 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 RBI, 20 steals and 70 runs scored...the only Major League player to amass those totals this season is Elly De La Cruz...Taylor, who amassed those totals in 2024 (19 2B, 11 HR, 75 RBI, 50 SB, 93R) is one of only three Rainiers in the last 20 years to accomplish that feat in a season, joining Mason McCoy, who did so in 2022, and Shin-Soo Choo, who did so in 2005...Taylor is one of two Triple-A players since 2005 to get to that mark in 90 games, the other being Collin Cowgill, who did so for Reno in 2011.

LABRADA LIGHTING IT UP: Since joining the Rainiers on June 29, OF Victor Labrada has hit the ground running, recording a hit in each of his first 11 games that he's recorded a plate appearance, hitting .356 (16x45...he ranks 10th in the league with a .442 on-base percentage since his debut...Labrada has recorded multiple hits in five of his 11 games...his 11-game hit streak is the Rainiers' fifth-longest of the season and the sixth-longest active streak in the PCL.

TYLER'S LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear is on a season-best, 10-game hitting streak that dates back to July 1...in that time, Locklear is hitting .432 (19x44) with three doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI...since June 1, Locklear's 10 home runs are the second-most in the PCL,, his 46 hits are the third most, as are his 20 extra-base hits...his 39 RBI are the fourth-most, ...he ranks fifth in the league in slugging percentage at .642 and fifth with a 1.058 OPS in that time...Locklear also tied his career-high with four hits on Friday night, his team-best fourth four-hit game of the season.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took down the Tigers 15-7 on Saturday in Detroit, pounding out 19 hits...Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley all went deep in the victory...Dominic Canzone also tallied a four-hit game, raising his batting average to .333 with the Mariners this year...JP Crawford also went 2-for-6, driving in a team-best four runs in the victory.







