Rainiers Hit Season-High Seven Doubles in 12-5 Victory Over Aces

July 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (49-43/11-6) picked up their first six-game road series victory of the season by beating the Reno Aces (41-51/4-13) by a 12-5 margin, hitting a season-high seven doubles in the victory.

Tacoma put up a crooked number in the first inning, plating four runs. Samad Taylor led off the game with a double to left field. Rhylan Thomas laid down a sacrifice bunt to push Taylor up to third. Victor Labrada sliced a double to the left field corner to score Taylor and give Tacoma a 1-0 lead. Tyler Locklear then hit a double off the center field wall to score Labrada and double the Rainiers' lead to 2-0. It also extended Locklear's season-best hitting streak to 10 games. After Spencer Packard drew a walk, Austin Shenton struck out for the second out of the inning. Jacob Nottingham, who was activated off the Development List on Friday, roped a double to the left-center gap to bring in Locklear and Packard and give Tacoma a 4-0 lead. Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch to extend the frame but Reno starter Bryce Jarvis struck out Jack López to retire the side.

The Rainiers' lead did not last long, as Reno plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game. Albert Almora Jr. led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to left field, his first of the season with Reno, to get the Aces on the board. Adrian Del Castillo and Jorge Barrosa hit back-to-back singles, setting up Seth Brown, who hit his 11th home run of the season to center field, knotting the game at four. Jhonathan Díaz worked around a pair of one-out singles to escape the inning with the game tied.

Both pitchers allowed a baserunner in the second inning, but did not allow a run to score. Taylor drew a leadoff walk, but was erased on a double play. Díaz allowed a leadoff single to Almora Jr. in the bottom of the inning, but struck out the next three batters to retire the side.

The Rainiers took the lead back in the top of the fourth inning. Nottingham led off the frame with his second double of the night. Hurtubise was hit by a pitch for the second time in as many plate appearances, putting runners at first and second base. After López struck out, Taylor hit his second double of the game, off the glove of the leaping right fielder Barrosa, driving in Nottingham from second base to take a 5-4 lead. Thomas and Labrada each flied out for the second and third outs of the inning.

Tacoma padded its lead in the fifth inning. Locklear and Packard hit a pair of singles to open the frame. Shenton hit Tacoma's seventh double of the game, a season-high, to score Locklear and move Packard to third, adding to the lead at 6-4. Nottingham chipped in a sacrifice fly to score Packard to make it 7-4. A single from Hurtubise put runners at the corners. López flied out to center field for the second out of the inning. Hurtubise swiped second base with Taylor at the plate, who then singled to center field to drive in two more runs, taking the Rainiers' lead to 9-4 after the top of the fifth inning.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Tacoma scored three runs in the seventh inning without a hit. Hurtubise, López and Taylor walked to load the bases with no outs. A wild pitch allowed Hurtubise to score, pushing the lead to 10-4. Thomas drew another walk to load the bases again. Sean Reid-Foley entered in relief for Reno, getting Labrada to ground out to second base, brining in López and pushing López and Taylor into scoring position with one out. Locklear delivered a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring López and giving the Rainiers a 12-4 lead. Reid-Foley struck out Packard for the third out of the inning.

Díaz managed to keep Reno off the board after allowing the four runs in the first inning, throwing 5.1 innings before Trevor Gott took over, working around a pair of walks to keep the Rainiers in front 12-4.

Austin Kitchen was the next man up in the bullpen, retiring all six batters that he faced, striking out a pair across a scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

The Aces plated one run in the ninth inning against Troy Taylor. Almora Jr. drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. A ground out from Del Castillo pushed him to third base. Barrosa hit a line drive into right field to score Almora Jr. and make it 12-5. Taylor walked Seth Brown, but struck out Aramis Garcia to finish the game and secure Tacoma's first six-game road series victory of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Rainiers hit a season-high seven doubles...seven of the Rainiers' 11 hits were doubles and all seven doubles came in the first five innings of the game...it's the second time this season that a Triple-A team recorded seven doubles in the first five innings of a game (also: Syracuse on May 14)

Samad Taylor reached base in all six plate appearances on Saturday night...he's just the fourth Triple-A player this season to reach base in all six plate appearances...he's just the eighth Rainier to do so since 2005, most recently accomplished by Sam Haggerty, who did so twice in 2023, last on August 1, 2023 (4-for-4, 2BB)

The Rainiers drew nine walks on Saturday night, tying their season-high for the fourth time this year...the Rainiers move to 4-0 this year when drawing at least nine walks...Samad Taylor drew three of the Rainiers' nine walks, the second time he has done so this year...it's the 10th occasion that a Rainier has drawn three walks in a game.

Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch in two plate appearances on Saturday, the first time a Rainier has been plunked multiple times in a single game...the last Rainier to be hit by a pitch twice was Tyler Locklear, on August 18, 2024 against Sugar Land

TAC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

7/12/25, 9: 44 -ÃÂ¯ PM TAC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 1 https://research.mlb.com/games/779912/box-score Tacoma Rainiers (49-43) 12,Reno Aces (41-51) 5 Jul 12th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Tacoma 4 0 0 1 4 0 3 0 0 12 11 0 Reno 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 11 0 Tacoma AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Taylor, S, 2B .319 3 2 3 2 0 0 3 3 0 2 3 Thomas, R, CF .299 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 Labrada, RF .356 6 1 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 Locklear, 1B .305 4 2 2 1 0 0 2 0 0 9 1 Packard, DH .266 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 Shenton, 3B .219 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 2 1 2 Nottingham, C .222 4 1 2 2 0 0 3 0 2 10 1 Hurtubise, LF .167 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 López, Ja, SS .244 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 4 DÃ-az, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gott, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kitchen, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Taylor, T, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .278 34 12 11 7 0 0 11 9 7 27 11 BATTING 2B: Taylor, S 2 (18, Jarvis, Jarvis); Labrada (3, Jarvis); Locklear (23, Jarvis); Nottingham 2 (4, Jarvis, Jarvis); Shenton (13, Jarvis).

TB: Hurtubise; Labrada 2; Locklear 3; Nottingham 4; Packard; Shenton 2; Taylor, S 5.

RBI: Labrada 2 (11); Locklear 2 (65); Nottingham 3 (5); Shenton (40); Taylor, S 3 (60).

2-out RBI: Taylor, S 2; Nottingham 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Packard; Labrada 3; López, Ja; Nottingham.

SAC: Thomas, R.

SF: Locklear; Nottingham.

GIDP: Thomas, R.

Team RISP: 7-for-17.

Team LOB: 9.

BASERUNNING SB: Hurtubise (3, 2nd base o " Jarvis/Del Castillo).

Reno AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Almora Jr., CF .358 3 2 3 0 0 1 1 2 0 3 0 Del Castillo, C .241 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 0 Barrosa, RF .300 5 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 2 2 0 Brown, S, 1B .444 4 1 2 0 0 1 3 1 2 9 0 Garcia, Ar, DH .264 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Weber, 2B .288 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Vukovich, LF .239 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Valdez, Je, 3B .183 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Kaiser, C, SS .239 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 4 Jarvis, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Rice, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DÃ-az, Y, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reid-Foley, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nelson, K, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Totals .282 37 5 11 0 0 2 5 4 10 27 10 BATTING HR: Almora Jr. (1, 1st inning o " DÃ-az, 0 on, 0 out); Brown, S (11, 1st inning o " DÃ-az, 2 on, 0 out).

TB: Almora Jr. 6; Barrosa 2; Brown, S 5; Del Castillo; Vukovich 2; Weber.

RBI: Almora Jr. (6); Barrosa (55); Brown, S 3 (22).

2-out RBI: Barrosa.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Del Castillo 2; Garcia, Ar; Kaiser, C 2; Brown, S.

Team RISP: 2-for-9.

Team LOB: 9.

BASERUNNING SB: Almora Jr. (2, 2nd base o " DÃ-az/Nottingham).

CS: Brown, S (1, 2nd base by DÃ-az/Nottingham).

FIELDING DP: (Kaiser, C-Brown, S).

Tacoma ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF DÃ-az (W, 6-5) 4.57 5.1 10 4 4 0 6 2 25 Gott 7.88 0.2 0 0 0 2 1 0 4 Kitchen 3.11 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 6 Taylor, T 5.96 1.0 1 1 1 2 1 0 6 Totals 4.83 9.0 11 5 5 4 10 2 41 Reno ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Jarvis (L, 2-3) 7.26 4.2 11 9 9 2 4 0 28 Rice 5.18 1.1 0 0 0 2 1 0 6 DÃ-az, Y 11.31 0.0 0 3 3 4 0 0 4 Reid-Foley 5.79 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 6 Nelson, K 7.58 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 Totals 6.09 9.0 11 12 12 9 7 0 48 DÃ-az, Y pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

WP: Gott; Taylor, T; DÃ-az, Y.

HBP: Hurtubise 2 (by Jarvis, by Jarvis).

Pitches-strikes: DÃ-az 89-61; Gott 26-14; Kitchen 24-17; Taylor, T 25-12; Jarvis 87-54; Rice 25-13; DÃ-az, Y 21-5; Reid-Foley 23-19; Nelson, K 13-7.

Groundouts-flyouts: DÃ-az 5-2; Gott 0-0; Kitchen 3-0; Taylor, T 2-0; Jarvis 4-3; Rice 2-1; DÃ-az, Y 0-0; Reid-Foley 2-2; Nelson, K 2-1.

Batters faced: DÃ-az 25; Gott 4; Kitchen 6; Taylor, T 6; Jarvis 28; Rice 6; DÃ-az, Y 4; Reid-Foley 6; Nelson, K 4.

Inherited runners-scored: Gott 1-0; Rice 1-0; Reid-Foley 3-2.

Umpires: HP: Harley Acosta. 1B: Kellen Martin. 3B: Mark Stewart Jr..

O ! cial Scorer: Ed Thompson.

Weather: 94 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 1 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch: 6:35 PM.

T: 2:57.

Att: 6,692.

Venue: Greater Nevada Field.







