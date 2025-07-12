Albuquerque's Offense Falters in 5-1 Loss to Round Rock

July 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX -The Express belted three home runs, including back-to-back blasts by Blaine Crim and Dustin Harris in the eighth inning, while Albuquerque left 10 on-base and went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position en route to a 5-1 loss to Round Rock Saturday night at Dell Diamond.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque is 10-24 over its last 34 games since winning eight of ten from May 23-June 3.

-The Isotopes are 6-17 over their last 23 road contests.

-Since 2022, the Isotopes have won just 11 of their last 38 games at Dell Diamond. The club has not won a series in Round Rock since July 8-13, 2021, when the won five of six.

- Carson Palmquist fired 7.0 innings of three-run ball on six hits, four walks and one homer while fanning four. He's just the second Albuquerque starter to complete 7.0-plus innings in 2025 (also: Bradley Blalock, May 29 vs. Sugar Land). It's also Palmquist's third quality start of the year and the club's eighth.

-Since July 4 (eight games), Isotopes starters have completed 5.0-plus innings and allowed three runs or fewer six times.

-The Isotopes left 10 on-base, the 16 th time this season with 10-plus left on. Over the last two games, the club has left 22 on-base and gone 6-for-29 with runners in scoring position.

-Albuquerque was held to one run on the night, the eighth time in 2025 being limited to one tally (last: June 17 at Tacoma).

-Albuquerque recorded just one extra-base hit, the 11 th time on the year with just one extra-base knock. For the series, the Isotopes have been limited to two or fewer in three of the five games.

-Round Rock's Blaine Crim and Dustin Harris hit back-to-back blasts in the eighth inning, the fifth set of back-to-back dingers of the season (last: Logan Davidson and Brett Harris, June 29 at Las Vegas).

- Ezequiel Tovar played in his sixth rehab game with the Isotopes and went 1-for-5 with two punchouts. Over his six contests, is 3-for-25 with six punchouts.

- Zac Veen went 2-for-4 with one RBI, his 17 th multi-hit contest of the year and his ninth in last 14 games. Has nine RBI in his last nine games (32 on the year).

- Sterlin Thompson recorded his 20 th multi-hit game of the year but just his third in his last 12 games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for the series finale tomorrow at 11:05 pm from Dell Diamond. Albuquerque is expected to start Mason Albright while Cory Abbott is slated to toe the rubber for Round Rock.

7/12/25, 9: 38 PM ABQ @ RR | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 1 https://research.mlb.com/games/779829/box-score#orgId=11 Round Rock Express (42-48) 5, Albuquerque Isotopes (37-54) 1 Jul 12th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Albuquerque 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1 Round Rock 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 2 x 5 8 0 Albuquerque AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Amador, 2B .274 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 Tovar, SS .163 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Veen, RF .314 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0 Hiura, 1B .252 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 4 0 Thompson, LF .270 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Bouchard, CF .239 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 0 Miller, O, DH .273 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Romo, C .254 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 Schunk, 3B .265 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 Palmquist, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Yan, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .277 35 1 10 1 0 0 1 2 9 24 6 BATTING 2B: Hiura (11, Sborz).

TB: Amador; Bouchard; Hiura 2; Romo; Schunk; Thompson 2; Tovar; Veen 2.

RBI: Veen (32).

2-out RBI: Veen.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Bouchard 2; Hiura 2; Romo 2.

SAC: Amador.

Team RISP: 2-for-9.

Team LOB: 10.

BASERUNNING CS: Thompson (2, 2nd base by Plassmeyer/Johnson, C).

FIELDING E: Veen (3, throw).

DP: (Schunk-Amador).

Round Rock AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Freeman, 2B .315 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 Jung, Jo, 3B .217 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 Crim, 1B .300 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 7 0 Harris, CF .260 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 4 0 Trejo, DH .231 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 Strahm, LF .266 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 McKinney, RF .278 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Johnson, C, C .205 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 9 1 Martin, Ri, SS .283 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Sborz, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Plassmeyer, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winn, C, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Ahlstrom, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Totals .262 29 5 8 1 0 3 5 5 6 27 5 BATTING 2B: Jung, Jo (2, Palmquist).

HR: Trejo (8, 4th inning o " Palmquist, 1 on, 1 out); Crim (15, 8th inning o " Yan, 0 on, 0 out); Harris (8, 8th inning o " Yan, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Crim 5; Harris 5; Johnson, C; Jung, Jo 2; Strahm; Trejo 4.

RBI: Crim (66); Harris (30); Strahm (34); Trejo 2 (41).

2-out RBI: Strahm.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Jung, Jo; McKinney; Harris.

SAC: Martin, Ri.

Team RISP: 1-for-8.

Team LOB: 6.

Albuquerque ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Palmquist (L, 3-3) 3.71 7.0 6 3 3 4 4 1 29 Yan 7.28 1.0 2 2 2 1 2 2 6 Totals 6.00 8.0 8 5 5 5 6 3 35 Round Rock ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Sborz 0.00 0.2 2 0 0 1 1 0 5 Plassmeyer (W, 4-2) 4.45 5.2 5 1 1 1 7 0 22 Winn, C (H, 4) 0.00 2.1 3 0 0 0 1 0 10 Ahlstrom 3.34 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Totals 5.20 9.0 10 1 1 2 9 0 38 Balk: Winn, C.

Pitches-strikes: Palmquist 94-59; Yan 25-15; Sborz 26-15; Plassmeyer 67-45; Winn, C 41-30; Ahlstrom 7-5.

Groundouts-flyouts: Palmquist 4-7; Yan 1-0; Sborz 0-1; Plassmeyer 3-4; Winn, C 2-1; Ahlstrom 1-0.

Batters faced: Palmquist 29; Yan 6; Sborz 5; Plassmeyer 22; Winn, C 10; Ahlstrom 1.

Inherited runners-scored: Plassmeyer 3-0; Winn, C 1-0.

Umpires: HP: Mitch Trzeciak. 1B: Felix Neon. 3B: Jen Pawol.

O ! cial Scorer: Andrew Haynes.

Weather: 89 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 10 mph, Out To LF.

First pitch: 7:16 PM.

T: 2:34.

Att: 6,300.

Venue: Dell Diamond.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.