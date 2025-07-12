Albuquerque's Offense Falters in 5-1 Loss to Round Rock
July 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Round Rock, TX -The Express belted three home runs, including back-to-back blasts by Blaine Crim and Dustin Harris in the eighth inning, while Albuquerque left 10 on-base and went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position en route to a 5-1 loss to Round Rock Saturday night at Dell Diamond.
Topes Scope: - Albuquerque is 10-24 over its last 34 games since winning eight of ten from May 23-June 3.
-The Isotopes are 6-17 over their last 23 road contests.
-Since 2022, the Isotopes have won just 11 of their last 38 games at Dell Diamond. The club has not won a series in Round Rock since July 8-13, 2021, when the won five of six.
- Carson Palmquist fired 7.0 innings of three-run ball on six hits, four walks and one homer while fanning four. He's just the second Albuquerque starter to complete 7.0-plus innings in 2025 (also: Bradley Blalock, May 29 vs. Sugar Land). It's also Palmquist's third quality start of the year and the club's eighth.
-Since July 4 (eight games), Isotopes starters have completed 5.0-plus innings and allowed three runs or fewer six times.
-The Isotopes left 10 on-base, the 16 th time this season with 10-plus left on. Over the last two games, the club has left 22 on-base and gone 6-for-29 with runners in scoring position.
-Albuquerque was held to one run on the night, the eighth time in 2025 being limited to one tally (last: June 17 at Tacoma).
-Albuquerque recorded just one extra-base hit, the 11 th time on the year with just one extra-base knock. For the series, the Isotopes have been limited to two or fewer in three of the five games.
-Round Rock's Blaine Crim and Dustin Harris hit back-to-back blasts in the eighth inning, the fifth set of back-to-back dingers of the season (last: Logan Davidson and Brett Harris, June 29 at Las Vegas).
- Ezequiel Tovar played in his sixth rehab game with the Isotopes and went 1-for-5 with two punchouts. Over his six contests, is 3-for-25 with six punchouts.
- Zac Veen went 2-for-4 with one RBI, his 17 th multi-hit contest of the year and his ninth in last 14 games. Has nine RBI in his last nine games (32 on the year).
- Sterlin Thompson recorded his 20 th multi-hit game of the year but just his third in his last 12 games.
On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for the series finale tomorrow at 11:05 pm from Dell Diamond. Albuquerque is expected to start Mason Albright while Cory Abbott is slated to toe the rubber for Round Rock.
7/12/25, 9: 38 PM ABQ @ RR | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 1 https://research.mlb.com/games/779829/box-score#orgId=11 Round Rock Express (42-48) 5, Albuquerque Isotopes (37-54) 1 Jul 12th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Albuquerque 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1 Round Rock 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 2 x 5 8 0 Albuquerque AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Amador, 2B .274 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 Tovar, SS .163 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Veen, RF .314 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0 Hiura, 1B .252 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 4 0 Thompson, LF .270 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Bouchard, CF .239 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 0 Miller, O, DH .273 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Romo, C .254 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 Schunk, 3B .265 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 Palmquist, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Yan, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .277 35 1 10 1 0 0 1 2 9 24 6 BATTING 2B: Hiura (11, Sborz).
TB: Amador; Bouchard; Hiura 2; Romo; Schunk; Thompson 2; Tovar; Veen 2.
RBI: Veen (32).
2-out RBI: Veen.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Bouchard 2; Hiura 2; Romo 2.
SAC: Amador.
Team RISP: 2-for-9.
Team LOB: 10.
BASERUNNING CS: Thompson (2, 2nd base by Plassmeyer/Johnson, C).
FIELDING E: Veen (3, throw).
DP: (Schunk-Amador).
Round Rock AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Freeman, 2B .315 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 Jung, Jo, 3B .217 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 Crim, 1B .300 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 7 0 Harris, CF .260 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 4 0 Trejo, DH .231 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 Strahm, LF .266 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 McKinney, RF .278 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Johnson, C, C .205 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 9 1 Martin, Ri, SS .283 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Sborz, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Plassmeyer, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winn, C, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Ahlstrom, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Totals .262 29 5 8 1 0 3 5 5 6 27 5 BATTING 2B: Jung, Jo (2, Palmquist).
HR: Trejo (8, 4th inning o " Palmquist, 1 on, 1 out); Crim (15, 8th inning o " Yan, 0 on, 0 out); Harris (8, 8th inning o " Yan, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Crim 5; Harris 5; Johnson, C; Jung, Jo 2; Strahm; Trejo 4.
RBI: Crim (66); Harris (30); Strahm (34); Trejo 2 (41).
2-out RBI: Strahm.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Jung, Jo; McKinney; Harris.
SAC: Martin, Ri.
Team RISP: 1-for-8.
Team LOB: 6.
Albuquerque ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Palmquist (L, 3-3) 3.71 7.0 6 3 3 4 4 1 29 Yan 7.28 1.0 2 2 2 1 2 2 6 Totals 6.00 8.0 8 5 5 5 6 3 35 Round Rock ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Sborz 0.00 0.2 2 0 0 1 1 0 5 Plassmeyer (W, 4-2) 4.45 5.2 5 1 1 1 7 0 22 Winn, C (H, 4) 0.00 2.1 3 0 0 0 1 0 10 Ahlstrom 3.34 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Totals 5.20 9.0 10 1 1 2 9 0 38 Balk: Winn, C.
Pitches-strikes: Palmquist 94-59; Yan 25-15; Sborz 26-15; Plassmeyer 67-45; Winn, C 41-30; Ahlstrom 7-5.
Groundouts-flyouts: Palmquist 4-7; Yan 1-0; Sborz 0-1; Plassmeyer 3-4; Winn, C 2-1; Ahlstrom 1-0.
Batters faced: Palmquist 29; Yan 6; Sborz 5; Plassmeyer 22; Winn, C 10; Ahlstrom 1.
Inherited runners-scored: Plassmeyer 3-0; Winn, C 1-0.
Umpires: HP: Mitch Trzeciak. 1B: Felix Neon. 3B: Jen Pawol.
O ! cial Scorer: Andrew Haynes.
Weather: 89 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 10 mph, Out To LF.
First pitch: 7:16 PM.
T: 2:34.
Att: 6,300.
Venue: Dell Diamond.
