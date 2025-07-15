Isotopes to Host "Guns & Hoses" Charity Softball Game at Isotopes Park this Friday

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the club will host "Guns & Hoses" - a First Responders Charity Softball Game between local Fire Fighters and Police Officers benefitting Special Olympics New Mexico (SONM). The softball game is slated for this Friday, July 18 at 5:15 pm at Isotopes Park prior to that night's scheduled game between the Aces and Isotopes.

Fans can click here to purchase a special ticket to Friday's charity softball and Isotopes game. With the purchase of a ticket through the link above, you are also supporting SONM and its athletes, as a portion of the proceeds generated from sales from the link will go directly to SONM. A Post-Game Fireworks Show is also scheduled (weather permitting).

In addition to the ticket link, fans can also visit SONM's concourse booth by section 101 (in front of the Pro Shop) throughout the game to make donations or visit this link to purchase a "Guns & Hoses" t-shirt, with proceeds benefitting SONM.

"Community partnerships that have history in benefitting Special Olympics athletes are those that make our state a better place to live for all of us," said Randy Mascorella, Executive Director for Special Olympics New Mexico. "The Albuquerque Isotopes and New Mexico's Law Enforcement Torch Run have created a positive and powerful awareness around the value people with intellectual disabilities and their families bring to society. We are deeply grateful for every opportunity we have to work together through the love of sport."

The following organizations are participating in the "Guns & Hoses" Charity Softball Game (weather permitting):

Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue

Bernalillo County Sheriff Office

Albuquerque Police Department

Albuquerque Fire Department

Rio Rancho Police Department







