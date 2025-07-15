Oklahoma City Comets and Chickasaw Nation Announce Ballpark Naming Rights Extension

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets and the Chickasaw Nation have jointly announced the home of Triple-A baseball in Oklahoma City will remain known as Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as part of a multi-year naming rights extension through 2033.

In addition to continuing ballpark naming rights, the premium seating space on the second floor of the ballpark will now be known as the Newcastle Casino Club.

"Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has played such an integral role in the story of Oklahoma City's development," said OKC Comets General Manager Kyle Daugherty. "Along with our partners at the Chickasaw Nation, we are proud to know our facility will continue to shine under the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark name. And with the rebranded Newcastle Casino Club, we are looking forward to refreshing that area for our dedicated club ticket members."

Funded by the initial MAPS package approved by Oklahoma City voters in 1995, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark opened in April 1998. It has long been lauded as one of the finest facilities in Minor League Baseball by several national publications, including Baseball America and the USA Today Travel Media Group. In 2020, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was named the Triple-A winner of Ballpark Digest's annual "Best of the Ballparks" competition.

"The Chickasaw Nation is honored to continue our long-standing support of the Oklahoma City Comets," said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to community and to creating meaningful experiences for families and fans throughout the region. We have enjoyed this strong partnership for many years and look forward to building on this tradition in the years to come."

The venue has been known as Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since 2012 and will continue with that name through 2033. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

