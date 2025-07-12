Comets Fall, 7-5, to Space Cowboys

July 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Comets scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and brought the potential winning run to the plate, but were unable to complete the comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (10-7/56-36) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, scoring a run on a Sugar Land balk. Sugar Land (7-8/46-44) went on to build a 5-1 lead on two home runs by Jon Singleton, including his three-run homer in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Ryan Ward connected on a RBI single in the fifth inning to trim the deficit to three runs. Sugar Land answered with runs in the sixth and seventh innings on a fielder's choice and RBI double for a 7-2 advantage. In the ninth inning, Oklahoma City loaded the bases by drawing three straight walks with two outs. Ward then drew the Comets' fourth consecutive walk to bring in a run. With the bases loaded again, Hunter Feduccia followed and knocked a two-run single into center field. Sugar Land pitcher Jayden Murray stopped the Comets' rally with a game-ending strikeout.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City lost a third consecutive game for the first time since May 18-21 and Sugar Land took a 3-2 lead in the six-game series.

-Ryan Ward reached base four times, going 1-for-2 with three walks and two RBI. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 19-for-52 (.366) with 10 extra-base hits and 20 RBI...Ward leads all of the Minors with 82 RBI and 107 hits, as well as 24 homers, 49 extra-base hits and 208 total bases.

-Hunter Feduccia also drove in two runs for OKC, going 1-for-5...Alex Freeland and Chris Okey each scored two runs, while Okey collected OKC's lone extra-base hit of the game with a double in the fifth inning.

-Sugar Land scored at least seven runs in a third straight game and has now scored 27 runs over the last three games. OKC had held the Space Cowboys to two total runs over the first two games of the series.

-The Comets allowed two home runs by Sugar Land and have now allowed seven home runs over the last three games.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, allowing one run and one walk over 1.0 inning with one strikeout. He faced five batters and threw 17 pitches (eight strikes).

-Saturday's game started after a 17-minute weather delay.

Next Up: The Comets wrap up their series against the Space Cowboys at 1:05 p.m. on a Family Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark featuring pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







