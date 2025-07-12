Singleton's Multi-Homer Game Seals Sugar Land's Third-Straight Win

July 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - For the second day in a row, Jon Singleton recorded a five-RBI night as the first baseman clubbed two homers, helping the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-8, 46-44) to a 7-5 win against the Oklahoma City Comets (10-7, 56-36) on Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Singleton's multi-homer game is the eighth from a Space Cowboy in 2025 and the first since Luis Castro clobbered two home runs on July 4 against the Round Rock Express. Saturday was Singleton's first multi-homer game since April 18, 2025 with the Syracuse Mets. Highlights of tonight's game can be [ ¬â¹Folder icon] found here.

Oklahoma City loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the first and scored a run on a balk, but RHP Jason Alexander (W, 4-0) limited the damage with an inning-ending strikeout.

Sugar Land threatened in the top of the second as Omar Narváez drew a two-out walk and Edwin Díaz roped a two-strike double to left, but a lineout stranded the two runners in scoring position.

Bryan Lavastida led off the top of the third with a walk before Chas McCormick flared a single to shallow center as the first two batters of the inning reached base. With two outs in the frame, Singleton mashed a 3-2 offering 407 feet to right for a three-run homer that gave the Space Cowboys a 3-1 advantage.

The Comets put two men on with one out in the bottom of the fourth, but a 4-6-3 double play started by Jesús Bastidas marooned the runners and maintained Sugar Land's two-run lead.

Castro kept the top of the fifth alive with a two-out single, and in the ensuing at-bat, Singleton unloaded on a 3-0 pitch and drove it 382 feet to right for a two-run homer, his second-consecutive at-bat with a home run as the Space Cowboys doubled their advantage, 5-1.

Although the Comets scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, Sugar Land cancelled it out in the top of the sixth. Díaz went to second base on a throwing error to lead off the inning and stole third with one out. After Lavastida walked, McCormick grounded into a fielder's choice, allowing Díaz to score to make it a 6-2 game.

RHP Nick Robertson relieved Alexander in the home half of the sixth and fired a 1-2-3 inning. Alexander went 5.0 innings with only two earned runs, five hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

Singleton walked with one out in the seventh before Bastidas belted a double off the left-field wall as the Space Cowboys pushed out in front, 7-2.

RHP Jordan Weems was summoned from the bullpen in the bottom of the seventh and sat down Oklahoma City in order with two strikeouts, while LHP Blake Weiman came on in the eighth and worked around an error to post a scoreless frame.

Although the Comets plated three runs in the ninth, RHP Jayden Murray (S,3) earned his second save in as many nights to complete Sugar Land's 7-5 victory on Saturday.

NOTABLE:

* Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 17 games after going 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI on Saturday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has five doubles, four homers, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored. Saturday was Bastidas' second two-double game of the season and first since April 24 against the Tacoma Rainiers. Bastidas came into Saturday's game tied for fifth in the PCL in doubles.

* Jon Singleton is currently on a 15-game on-base streak with four homers, 12 RBI, nine walks and 11 runs scored after going 2-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI, a walk and three runs scored on Saturday. Singleton has a combined 10 RBI in his last two games after picking up five RBI on Friday. All five of Singleton's RBI on Saturday came with two outs.

* Edwin Díaz went 2-for-4 on Saturday with two doubles and a run scored, his first two-double game in MiLB since August 5, 2019 with the Midland RockHounds.

* After a 1-for-5 game on Saturday, Luis Castro has a hit in nine of his last 11 games with two doubles, two homers, 10 RBI, four walks and 10 runs scored.

* Jason Alexander went 5.0 innings on Saturday with only two earned runs, his seventh-straight appearance with Sugar Land allowing two earned runs or less, and his fourth-straight victory with the Space Cowboys.

* After a scoreless eighth with one strikeout, Blake Weiman has retired 20 of his last 22 batters faced without allowing a run in 6.2 innings over six appearances.

Sugar Land's six-game series finale against Oklahoma City begins on Sunday at 1:05 pm CT. RHP AJ Blubaugh takes the mound for the Space Cowboys. The Comets have yet to announce a starter. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.