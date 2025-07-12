Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Reno

July 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 7/12 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM (PT) at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (5-5, 4.42) vs. Reno RHP Bryce Jarvis (2-2, 6.18)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Won their first extra-inning game of the season on Friday night, taking an 11-10 victory over Reno in 10 innings...Leo Rivas got Tacoma on the board with a two-run home run in the top of the second inning, but Reno leveled the score in the bottom of the frame...after Reno took a 5-2 lead after four innings, Tacoma began to chip away in the fifth inning with a Tyler Locklear RBI single and tied the game in the sixth inning on a two-run single from Samad Taylor...the Aces jumped back in front with a pair of runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-5 lead...Tacoma capitalized on a pair of Reno errors in the seventh to score four runs and take a 9-7 lead...Reno responded with another pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game again at nine...Jesse Hahn and Brandyn Garcia put up zeroes in the eighth and ninth to force extra innings...Samad Taylor cranked a two-run home run in the 10th to give Tacoma the 11-9 lead and Garicia limited Reno to just one run in the bottom of the 10th to finish off the victory.

BIRTHDAY BASHING: Samad Taylor celebrated his 27th birthday with a big game on Friday night, going 3-for-6 with a home run and four RBI...he's the second Rainier to tally a hit on his birthday this season, joining Rhylan Thomas, who went 3-for-4 on April 15...Taylor is the 11th Rainier since 2005 to hit a home run on his birthday, the first since Cade Marlow on June 24, 2023 and the first to do so in extra innings...Taylor's 10th-inning blast made him the first Triple-A player to hit an extra-inning home run on their birthday since Tucson's Bobby Kielty hit a 10th-inning, walk-off home run to beat New Orleans 3-2 on August 5, 2011.

DÍAZ HAS BEEN HIGH-QUALITY: LHP Jhonathan Díaz will make his 13th start of the season tonight, looking to log his eighth quality start of the season... Díaz leads the PCL lead and ranks second among Triple-A pitchers with his seven quality starts this season, all coming in his last 10 starts...in Díaz's last nine starts, he has allowed 19 runs on 51 hits over 51.2 innings (3.31 ERA), walking five while striking out 37... Díaz enters tonight's game with a league-leading 1.26 WHIP, ranking second in the league with a 4.42 ERA, and fifth with a .271 batting average against.

RIVAS ON A ROLL: INF Leo Rivas is on a 23-game on-base streak (dating back to June 15), tying Harry Ford (April 9-May 14) for the longest by a Rainier this season...over the streak Rivas is hitting .416 (32x77) with two doubles, one triple and five home runs, driving in 19 and while drawing 20 walks, owning a 1.210 OPS...Rivas is also on a season-best, 15-game hitting streak, dating back to June 25...in that time, Rivas has hit .464 (26x56) with two doubles and three home runs, driving in 13...since Rivas' first game since being optioned to Tacoma on June 3, he is the PCL leader in on-base percentage at .481, ranking fifth in the PCL with 24 walks and with a .346 batting average, ranking sixth with a 1.019 OPS

JULY JAMMING: Since the calendar turned to July, the Rainiers have been one of the best teams in Triple-A, going 8-2, best record in the circuit...offensively, Tacoma leads all Triple-A teams with 95 runs, 115 hits, 63 walks drawn and with a .417 on-base percentage, ranking second with a .308 batting average (first: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, .318)...the Rainiers' .867 OPS in July is the fourth-best in Triple-A...on the mound, the Rainiers' 23 walks issued are the second-fewest in Triple-A, their 1.34 WHIP is the sixth-best and the nine home runs allowed by Tacoma in July are the fourth-fewest in Triple-A.

SAMAD STANDS ALONE: UTL Samad Taylor, who leads the PCL with 71 runs scored, is the only Triple-A player (and one of two in the minor leagues - GBO's Konnor Griffin), to record 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 RBI, 20 steals and 70 runs scored...the only Major League player to amass those totals this season is Elly De La Cruz...Taylor, who amassed those totals in 2024 (19 2B, 11 HR, 75 RBI, 50 SB, 93R) is one of only three Rainiers in the last 20 years to accomplish that feat in a season, joining Mason McCoy, who did so in 2022, and Shin-Soo Choo, who did so in 2005...Taylor is one of two Triple-A players since 2005 to get to that mark in 90 games, the other being Collin Cowgill, who did so for Reno in 2011.

LABRADA LIGHTING IT UP: Since joining the Rainiers on June 29, OF Victor Labrada has hit the ground running, recording a hit in each of his first 10 games that he's recorded a plate appearance, hitting .385 (15x39), good for eighth in the PCL in that span...he also ranks third in the league with a .478 on-base percentage since his debut...Labrada has recorded multiple hits in five of his 10 games...his 10-game hit streak is the Rainiers' fifth-longest of the season and the sixth-longest active streak in the PCL.

TYLER'S LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear is on a season-best, nine-game hitting streak that dates back to July 1...in that time, Locklear is hitting .425 (17x40) with two doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI...since June 1, Locklear's 10 home runs are the second-most in the PCL, his 37 RBI are the fourth-most, as are his 20 extra-base hits...he ranks fifth in the league in slugging percentage at .639 and fifth with a 1.056 OPS in that time...Locklear also tied his career-high with four hits on Friday night, his team-best fourth four-hit game of the season.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners slugged their way to a 12-3 victory over Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers on Friday...Cal Raleigh led the way with a pair of home runs, driving in five...Raleigh's 38 home runs before the All-Star Break trail only Barry Bonds 39 in 2001 for the most in the first half...Seattle piled on seven of their 12 runs in the ninth inning, four coming on a Raleigh grand slam.







