Rainiers Erupt for Eight Runs in Ninth Inning to Beat Reno 13-9

July 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (50-43/12-6) were locked in tie game going into the ninth inning, but exploded for eight runs to beat the Reno Aces (41-52/4-14) by a 13-9 margin, taking five out of six games in the series. The Rainiers hold sole possession of first place in the PCL going into the All-Star Break.

The Rainiers plated a pair of runs in the first inning, capitalizing on a pair of Reno errors. Samad Taylor led off the game with a walk and advanced to third base on an errant pickoff throw to first base by Aces pitcher Yu-Min Lin. Rhylan Thomas grounded out on a deflected ball to the shortstop, scoring Taylor and giving the Rainiers a 1-0 lead. After Victor Labrada grounded out for the second out of the inning, Tyler Locklear doubled to right field. Leody Taveras hit a fly ball into shallow right field, but Seth Brown dropped it, allowing Locklear to score and put Tacoma on top 2-0. Spencer Packard grounded out to end the frame.

Emerson Hancock faced one over the minimum through the first three innings, allowing just a two-out double in the first inning. Reno broke through in the fourth inning with a triple from Andy Weber, followed by a two-run home run from Adrian Del Castillo, his third long ball of the season, to tie the game at two. Hancock worked around a pair of singles to get out of the inning in a tie game.

Tacoma took the lead back in the top of the fifth inning, getting it done with two outs. After Thomas lined out to left field and Labrada grounded out to first base, the Rainiers tallied three consecutive two-out hits. Locklear singled and Taveras doubled him home to put Tacoma up 3-2. Packard made it back-to-back doubles, bringing in Taveras to double the Rainiers' lead at 4-2. That chased the starter Min out of the game and Alfred Morillo got Blake Hunt to pop out to retire the side.

Reno would grab the lead in the seventh inning. Collin Snider, making his fourth appearance on Major League rehab, got the final out of the sixth inning, but allowed three runs in the seventh. With one away in the bottom of the seventh, Jesus Valdez hit a solo home run, his third of the season, trimming the Tacoma lead to 4-3. Juan Corniel followed with a single and Jorge Barrosa doubled, putting two runners in scoring position. Andy Weber hit a ground ball to first base, and Locklear threw home to cut down Corniel on the fielder's choice. After the out, Weber was well off the bag at first, and as Jack López slapped the tag on Weber, the ball popped out of his glove and allowed Weber to get to second base and Barrosa scored from third to tie the game at four, as López was charged with an error. Joe Jacques took over for Snider, giving up a double to Del Castillo to score Weber, giving Reno a 5-4 lead. Jacques issued a walk to Brown, but struck out Aramis Garcia to get out of the inning.

The deficit did not last long as Tacoma responded in the top of the eighth. Blake Hunt stepped to the plate with one out and cranked his fourth home run of the season over the left field wall to tie the game at five. Matt Foster struck out Shenton and López for the second and third outs.

Tied at five after eight innings, the Rainiers broke the game open in the top of the ninth, scoring eight runs and sending 12 men to the plate. The first seven batters of the inning reached base against reliever Hayden Durke. Taylor singled, Thomas reached on an error as the shortstop Weber bobbled the ground ball and Labrada walked to load the bases with no outs. Locklear drew a walk to force in the go-ahead run, giving Tacoma the 6-5 lead. Taveras came up with the big hit, ripping a triple down the right field line, driving in three runs to give Tacoma a 9-5 lead. Packard doubled to score Taveras, making it 10-5. After Durke walked Hunt, Austin Pope was called in to take over on the mound. He got Shenton to fly out, but then surrendered a three-run home run to López, his sixth homer of the year, putting the Rainiers up 13-5, making it an eight-run ninth inning. Thomas would hit a two-out double, but was stranded as Pope got out of the inning.

The Aces would not go quietly, as they rallied for four runs in the ninth inning. Jesse Hahn entered the game, looking to finish it off. The first three batters of the inning reached as Barrosa and Weber singled and Del Castillo ripped his second home run of the game to right field, trimming the Rainier lead to 13-8. Brown doubled and Garcia drew a walk, with both moving up a base on a wild pitch. Hahn struck out Pinto for the first out of the inning. Kevin Graham grounded out to second base for the second out as Brown scored to make it 13-9. Jackson Kowar took over on the mound with two outs and got Valdez to ground out to second base to finish the game.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The eight runs Tacoma scored in the ninth inning are the most for the Rainiers in a ninth inning since putting up 11 on April 10, 2018 in a 13-0 win at Fresno...it's the most the Rainiers have scored in a ninth inning that started in a tie game.

Hagen Danner threw a scoreless eighth inning, his seventh consecutive appearance without allowing a run, dating back to June 27...in that time, Danner has thrown 7.0 innings, allowing just four hits and a walk, while striking out six, sporting a 0.86 WHIP in that span...it's Danner's second streak of at least five scoreless outings, matching his five-game stretch from April 17-May 2...Danner is the only Rainier to log multiple scoreless streaks of at least five games this season...it's the third-longest streak of the season by a Rainier

The Rainiers tallied nine extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, two home runs) in Sunday's victory, tying their season-high from June 20 against Albuquerque...it's the second consecutive game that Tacoma has tallied six doubles...the Rainiers are the only Triple-A team to log six doubles in back-to-back games this season...it's just the third time since 2005 that Tacoma has hit six doubles in back-to-back games, most recently doing so from July 6-7, 2023, also at Reno

Leody Taveras' bases-loaded triple in the ninth inning was his second such triple this year...he is the only Triple-A player and just one of three minor leaguers to collect multiple bases-loaded triples this season...he's only the second Rainier since 2005 to log multiple bases-loaded triples (also: Matt Mangini, May 31, 2010 and June 27, 2011, both at Las Vegas)...Taveras is the first Rainier to hit two in the same season.







