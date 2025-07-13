Bees Blank in Finale, Settle for Series Split

July 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped Sunday's series finale, getting shut out for just the second time this season, and settled for a series split with Sacramento. The two teams finished the season series deadlocked at 12 wins apiece.

Sacramento River Cats 7, Salt Lake 0

WP: Kai-Wei Teng (3 - 2)

LP: Sammy Peralta (2 - 1)

Five combined strikeouts and just one hit highlighted the first two innings, as Bees starter Sammy Peralta struck out three in a row. Meanwhile, the Salt Lake offense went quietly, with the first seven batters retired in order.

Sacramento broke through in the third inning with back-to-back one-out singles from Devin Mann and Tyler Fitzgerald, putting runners on the corners. Wade Meckler drove in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly to left. Peralta escaped further damage by striking out Grant McCray for the second time, notching his fifth strikeout of the afternoon.

Salt Lake finally made some noise in the fourth inning after being held hitless through the first 3.2 innings, with 14 of the first 16 batters retired. Yolmer Sánchez broke up the no-hit bid with a single, followed by a base hit from Tucker Flint. Flint stole second to put runners on second and third, but Sebastián Rivero grounded out to second to end the inning and keep the Bees scoreless.

Sacramento extended its lead in the fifth after Salt Lake turned to the bullpen, bringing in Touki Toussaint. Drew Ellis was hit by a pitch, and Austin Barnes followed with a single. Devin Mann then ripped an RBI double down the left-field line to make it 2-0. Grant McCray delivered a two-run single to left-center, stretching the lead to seven. McCray later stole second, but the inning ended on a lineout double play as Hunter Bishop was doubled off when Scott Kingery snagged a liner and flipped to Yolmer Sánchez at second.

The River Cats kept their foot on the gas with their second straight three-run inning, as the first five batters reached before Salt Lake could record an out. Devin Mann opened the scoring with his second RBI of the game, followed by a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to force in another run. Wade Meckler capped the rally with his second sacrifice fly of the afternoon marking the first out of the inning to go-ahead 7-0.

Salt Lake put two runners on in both the sixth and seventh innings but failed to capitalize, stranding them each time. The Bees were then retired in order in the eighth before Zach Humphreys added the team's third hit in the ninth. That was all Salt Lake could muster in a 7-0 shutout loss to Sacramento in the series finale.

Game Notes

With the loss, Salt Lake drops to 36-56 overall and 7-11 in the second half of the season failing to score and only coming up with three hits while leaving nine on-base and going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Salt Lake and Sacramento split the final series between one another 3-3 and closing out the season-series 12-12 against each other, splitting all four series the two teams played.

With the series tie, Salt Lake goes to 2-7-8 in series play this season and 1-5-2 since its last series win from May 20-25 against Omaha. The Bees drop to 4-11 on Sunday and 2-2 in series finales against the River Cats.

Salt Lake was shutout for the second time this season, previously coming on April 19 in Sacramento on just one hit. The Bees three hits on Sunday tied its third-lowest total of the season and fewest since having two against Las Vegas on June 12.

Zach Humphreys reached base four times, going 1-for-1 with three walks to extend his hitting streak to a career-best five games. The three walks matched a Triple-A career high, previously accomplished on June 4, 2024, against Sugar Land.

Yolmer Sanchez picked up the first hit of the game for Salt Lake in the fourth inning. Sanchez finished the series batting .278 with a hit in four of the five games he played.

Sammy Peralta made his third start of the season, allowing one run on three hits over four innings while taking his first loss of the year (2-1). He matched his season high with five strikeouts, equaling the mark he set on June 18--also against Sacramento.

Up Next

Salt Lake will head into the All-Star with multiple days off before picking up play in Sugar Land on Friday, July 18 at 6:05 p.m. MST.







